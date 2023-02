Matterport Is at a Crossroad

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Matterport (NASDAQ: MTTR) was a high-growth company when it hit public markets, but the reality now is that growth is slowing, particularly in the key subscription area. Travis Hoium digs into the trends and why this was a concerning earnings report in this video.*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Feb. 22, 2023. The video was published on Feb. 25, 2023.Continue reading