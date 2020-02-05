Matterport Launches Enterprise Platform to Scale 3D Model Integration Across Industries

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Matterport , the market leader for spatial data capture, today announced Matterport for Enterprise, an open, secure and scalable platform to drive interoperability among companies that design, build, operate, promote, insure and repair properties. Its new enterprise offerings include programs for partners and developers to integrate Matterport 3D models more efficiently into existing workflows, applications and systems.

"Matterport for Enterprise provides new layers of security and scalability to meet the needs of our enterprise customers," said RJ Pittman, CEO of Matterport. "Companies can now integrate industry-specific functionality and extend the value of Matterport digital twins into their operations. Our customers are already creating exciting new applications around the globe - from workflow automation to custom integrations for architects, builders, property owners, facilities managers, and proptech companies."

Matterport for Enterprise

Matterport's new program aims to help enterprises automate workflows, increase productivity and securely manage 3D content at scale with new Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) and Software Development Kits (SDKs) for developers. Enterprises will be able to centralize access to Matterport and keep users secure and IT compliant with SAML-based SSO, currently in beta. Enterprises will also benefit from custom pricing for subscriptions, products and services, as well as billing, support and documentation for their operations.

Throughout 2020, the company will add new capabilities including role-based permissions, secure sharing of digital twins, and support for complex enterprise organizational structures.

"We are committed to helping customers securely scale with Matterport and leverage digital twins as a collaboration tool with their clients and partners," said Jay Remley, Chief Revenue Officer of Matterport.

Matterport Partner Program

The new Matterport Partner Program is designed to help 3rd-party developers streamline the integration of Matterport into their software offerings. By unifying workflows, customers get more done in less time by eliminating multiple logins and the need to switch between applications.

Today, Matterport announced its integration with Procore , the most used construction software in the world. "Matterport's new integration allows anyone on a team to virtually walk through an immersive digital twin of the job site while accessing the most updated documents or submittals in their Procore project management view," said Tomer Poran, Director of Business Development of Matterport. "This streamlines workflow documentation and stakeholder collaboration."

Matterport Developer Program

To extend the capabilities of its 3D data platform, Matterport has enhanced its developer program with SDKs that make it easier for custom applications to be built on top of Matterport Spaces or 3D Showcase. Developers can create unique interactive experiences such as 3D object insertion, real-time space modification, and rich media annotation - all inside immersive Matterport digital twins.

"There's no doubt that developers will continue to unlock new ways for Matterport customers to grow and new businesses to flourish," said Damien Leostic, Senior Vice President of Product Development at Matterport.

Matterport has also released APIs, currently in beta, for developers to build value-added applications and services that integrate into existing workflows and systems. They include the abilities to:

Build custom search queries to quickly find 3D models

Easily manage details of models and download assets such as meshes, point clouds, photos and more

Create public or private models, archive models and more

Order schematic floor plans or MatterpaksTM from within their application

Upload 360 imagery from any capture source for Matterport Cortex AI to convert into a 3D digital twin

Skipp is dramatically shortening the home renovation process through the use of technology and AI. "Matterport's new APIs are instrumental in facilitating speed and precision, both of which are paramount to delivering a next-generation user experience," says Ian Jaffrey, CEO. "By streamlining the data ingestion from a scan among surveyors, the APIs enable us to turn around designs and architectural plans to customers with unprecedented speed in a low-touch, automated fashion."

PHORIA , a world-leading immersive tech studio that specializes in virtual, augmented and mixed reality experiences, uses Matterport's API for CAPTUR3D, an all-in-one Content Management System (CMS) that extends the value of Matterport virtual tours. "As we integrate Matterport's latest APIs into CAPTUR3D, we create new and improved filter search processes that streamlines workflows for our clients," says co-founder and CEO Trent Clews-de Castella. "That means we empower them to compete and deliver better products, faster."

About Matterport

Matterport is the leading spatial data company digitizing and indexing the built world. Its unique 3D capture technology creates the spatial data layer on which the industry can interoperate, and the company's all-in-one 3D data platform makes it fast and easy to turn any physical space into an accurate and immersive digital twin. The Matterport platform helps customers realize the full potential of a space at every stage of its lifecycle including planning, construction, appraisal, marketing, and operations. Learn more at matterport.com .

