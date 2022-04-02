Matterport Stock: Bear vs. Bull

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Matterport (NASDAQ: MTTR) was a red-hot stock last year. The developer of 3D spatial mapping tools went public by merging with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) last July, started trading at $14.42 on the first day, then rallied to an all-time high of $33.05 last November.But over the past four months, Matterport's stock has plummeted to about $8 as investors have fretted over its slowing revenue growth, lack of profits, and high valuation. The broader retreat from higher-growth tech stocks, which was mainly caused by macro headwinds, accelerated that sell-off.Is it time to give up on Matterport, or is it finally the right time to buy this volatile stock? Let's review the bear and bull cases to decide.Continue reading