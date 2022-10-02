Matterport Stock: Bear vs. Bull

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Matterport (NASDAQ: MTTR) bears are out in full force this year as shares of the spatial data company that maps spaces in three-dimensional (3D) formats and makes digital twins have fallen a whopping 80% so far in 2022.Matterport had spiked handsomely last year after it made its stock market debut via the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) route. However, the stock market correction of 2022 has sent Matterport packing. That's not surprising as the sharp slowdown in Matterport's growth and the stiff competition it faces from the likes of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) seem to have dented investor confidence in the stock.Let's look at the reasons why the market has turned bearish on Matterport stock.