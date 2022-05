Matterport Stock Popped on a Terrible Day for the Market

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Matterport (NASDAQ: MTTR) stock gained 1.9% on Wednesday following the spatial-data company's release of its first-quarter 2022 results on Tuesday after the market close. The stock's performance was stronger than it might look at initial glance because the market had a terrible day on Wednesday, with tech stocks especially hard hit. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index dropped 3.2%.Matterport's stock had gained 5.6% in after-hours trading on Tuesday, suggesting that its performance on Wednesday would probably have been in this general ballpark or better had the market not had such a poor showing.Continue reading