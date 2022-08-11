|
Matterport Stock Soars 32% on Earnings Beat, Guidance Raise
Shares of Matterport (NASDAQ: MTTR) were up 31.6% as of 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, following the spatial-data company's release of its second-quarter 2022 results on Wednesday after the market close.The market's delight is attributable to the quarter's earnings beating the Wall Street consensus estimate, along with third-quarter revenue guidance coming in higher than analysts had expected, and management increasing its full-year 2022 outlook for total revenue and earnings. The sizable increase in the annual-revenue outlook is probably the biggest catalyst for the stock's rise.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
