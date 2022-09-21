|
21.09.2022 22:30:00
Matthew Ball Joined NetEase Senior Vice President Hu Zhipeng for Conversation on the Metaverse and NetEase's Role in That Field
HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hu Zhipeng, Senior Vice President of NetEase, Inc., one of China's leading internet and online game services providers, has joined in an online discussion about Metaverse with Matthew Ball, a venture capitalist and veteran Metaverse luminary. The conversation took place on Yaotai, an immersive virtual event platform developed by NetEase and was made public on September 21, 2022.
The discussion revolved around a variety of topics such as the widely-debated definition of Metaverse, an emerging phenomenon that aims to build the next internet, how it could revolutionize people's life, and the necessary breakthroughs for it to be fully realized. In the dialogue, the two shared their thoughts on potential applications such as education, healthcare and engineering construction. Mr. Hu also introduced some current practices of leading Chinese technology companies relevant to the Metaverse.
"Most companies define the Metaverse in a way that fits their own visions or capabilities," said Hu Zhipeng. "NetEase has strengthened its technological prowess on proprietary 3D game engines and in-game economy construction based on our past two decades' experience in games development. The know-how has been naturally extended to more applicable fields that encourage interconnected experiences. NetEase Yaotai is an epitome of this exploration."
Supported by Artificial Intelligence, cloud computing and other technologies, NetEase Yaotai (https://yaotai.163.com/) has enabled a more interactive video conferencing experience where users can walk around and start conversations in their dressed-up avatars, and participate in conferences, exhibitions and a whole host of other events. First launched in 2020, NetEase Yaotai has held nearly 200 virtual events, serving clients including universities, institutions and corporates and hosting nearly 100,000 users from over 100 countries and regions.
Contacts
Investor Enquiries:
Margaret Shi
NetEase, Inc.
ir@service.netease.com
Tel: (+86) 571-8985-3378
Twitter: https://twitter.com/NetEase_Global
Media Enquiries:
NetEase, Inc.
Li Ruohan
Tel: (+86) 571-8985-2668
globalpr@service.netease.com
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/matthew-ball-joined-netease-senior-vice-president-hu-zhipeng-for-conversation-on-the-metaverse-and-neteases-role-in-that-field-301629077.html
SOURCE NetEase Games
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Zinserhöhung durch Fed: US-Börsen schließen mit Verlusten -- ATX und DAX beenden Handelstag tiefrot -- Asiens Märkte schließen im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt schloss am Donnerstag deutlich schwächer, auch der deutsche Leitindex ging tief im Minus aus dem Handel. Die US-Börsen gaben am Donnerstag nach. An den größten Märkten in Fernost gaben die Kurse am Donnerstag nach.