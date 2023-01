Matthias Gillner to be proposed to the upcoming Annual General Meeting as a new member of Tecan’s Board of Directors

Männedorf, Switzerland, January 25, 2023 – Tecan Group Ltd. (SIX Swiss Exchange: TECN) announced today that its Board of Directors will propose the election of Matthias Gillner as a new independent member of the Board at Tecan’s next Annual General Meeting on April 18, 2023. Heinrich Fischer, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors and a member of the Board since 2007, will not stand for re-election.