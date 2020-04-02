Mattress and Other Sleep Product Manufacturers Mobilizing to Help with Medical Supplies During COVID-19 Crisis

ALEXANDRIA, Va., April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Sleep Products Association (ISPA) today announced its members have mobilized to help meet the medical supply needs of health care providers in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. Member organizations have manufacturing plants throughout the country that are refocusing to produce mattresses and personal protective equipment (PPE) to address nationwide shortages.

"Hospitals and health care providers in many areas of the country are in dire need of hospital beds and other equipment, such as masks, as they confront the COVID-19 crisis. Our members are here to help," said ISPA President Ryan Trainer. "Some member companies have immediate supplies of mattresses and beds that can be delivered quickly to areas with the greatest need. Others have capacity to make these products for rapid distribution by the hundreds or thousands. Many members also have the ability to supply other PPE products in short supply."

Government agencies, hospitals and health care providers looking for supplies are invited to reach out to ISPA members by completing a short form describing your needs. ISPA will circulate that information to producers that can meet those requests.

In addition to making hospital beds and other mattresses, some members are converting their sewing operations to make safety masks while others are exploring how to make isolation gowns, surgical masks, privacy curtains, disinfecting wipes, shoe covers, filters and other safety and protective supplies.

Please email ISPA at info@sleepproducts.org if you have further questions.

Additionally, ISPA has launched a dedicated COVID-19 webpage so members can stay informed on how they can help. ISPA will continue to update the page as the situation evolves.

