Mattress Firm Announces 2023 Black Friday Sale to Kickstart the Holiday Season with Unbeatable Deals

Shoppers Can Elevate Their Sleep Space This Holiday Season and Save with These Dreamy Deals

HOUSTON, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mattress Firm, the nation's largest mattress specialty retailer, revealed today their Black Friday sales event, offering Americans the chance to save big on the most popular mattresses and bedding accessories to upgrade their sleep space before the holidays.

Starting October 25, shoppers can save up to $700 on select mattresses from top brands like Sleepy's, Serta, Sealy and Beautyrest, and receive a FREE adjustable base up to $499 value with qualifying purchase – ensuring they start the holiday season off refreshed and restored.

Customers can also give the gift that keeps on giving: a good night's sleep! In addition to updating their own sleep space, shoppers can score deals on mattresses, pillows and sleep accessories for their loved ones to help keep them cozy and comfortable this holiday season, too.

At Mattress Firm, we believe the right mattress matters, so our team of Sleep Experts® at local Mattress Firm stores are ready to pair shoppers with their perfect match at the perfect price. If you see a lower price at another retailer, we'll match it up to 120 nights with our low-price guarantee. These hot deals1 are available at Mattress Firm now through December 5:

In-Store and Online:

Get a king bed for the price of a queen; get a queen bed for the price of a twin

Save up to $700 on select mattresses from top brands like Sleepy's, Serta , Sealy and Beautyrest , PLUS a FREE adjustable base 2 up to a $499 value with qualifying purchase

on select mattresses from top brands like Sleepy's, Serta Sealy Beautyrest Save up to 50% off mattresses from top brands (Queens start at $189.99 )

Get a Sleepy's Memory Foam Doze Mattress and Sleepy's Basic Adjustable Base for only $599.99 when you bundle 3

when you bundle Get 3% back with 24 months financing on qualifying purchases4

Accessories:

Buy one Sleepy's pillow, get one free 5 – Promo Code : BOGO

– : BOGO Get 25% off a Sleepy's Gel Memory Foam Topper 6

Buy a Sleepy's protector, get a sheet set for 50% off7 – Promo Code : BOGO50

Special Offers:

Military, teachers, students, nurses, doctors and first responders Extra 10-20% off select mattresses, bedding and more 8



For more information on how to get the best mattress at the best price, visit http://www.mattressfirm.com/sale.

Disclaimers

1Limitations

Offers valid 10/25/23 – 12/5/23. Savings applied to our everyday low price. Savings vary by mattress and model. Product selection may vary by store. Offers not valid on all brands. Offers not valid on previous purchases, floor models, clearance items or final markdowns. Other exclusions may apply. Visit a store or see mattressfirm.com for complete details.

2Free Adjustable Base

Receive a free Sleepy's Basic adjustable base (up to a $499.99 value) with select mattress purchases (free queen adjustable base with minimum $599 purchase, or free king adjustable base with minimum $699 purchase). Free adjustable base offer valid on same-size mattress purchased. Split king or split California King base purchases consist of 2 bases. For split king or split California King purchases, each customer will receive one free adjustable base with promotion, with second base at regular price. Free adjustable base offer valid to complete mattress set, has no cash value, and cannot be used as credit. Adjustable base may be pictured with furniture; bed frame and headboard not included with offer. Offer valid while supplies last. Visit a store or see mattressfirm.com for complete details.

3Sleepy's Doze Mattress + Sleepy's Basic Adjustable Base Bundle

The $599.99 queen bundle includes (1) queen-size Sleepy's Doze Mattress and (1) queen-size Sleepy's Basic Adjustable Base. Offer valid only on models indicated. Additional discounts cannot be applied to bundles. Not valid on previous purchases. Adjustable bases not eligible for returns. Queen price of adjustable base ($299.99) will be deducted from refund if mattress is returned. Adjustable base may be pictured with furniture; bed frame and headboard not included with offer. Visit a store or see mattressfirm.com for complete details.

43% Back with 24 Mo & 1999+ on a Mattress Firm Credit Card

^TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF OFFER. Offer available 10/25/23-12/5/23 at participating Mattress Firm stores, special events, and online via chat or by phone. Offer may vary by location. Subject to credit approval. 3% back on net purchases (purchases minus returns and adjustments) will be paid in the form of a Synchrony Visa Prepaid Card by mail after the following offer requirements are satisfied: (1) you make a qualifying purchase on a Mattress Firm or Synchrony HOME credit card, (2) the qualifying purchase is delivered, and (3) you submit the requested rebate information and documentation. Rebate form must be submitted online or by mail postmarked by 1/5/24. Qualifying purchase amount must be on one receipt. One rebate per qualifying purchase. Maximum rebate of $500 per customer. The Visa Prepaid Card will be sent to your U.S. mailing address within 8 weeks after all the offer requirements are satisfied. If the Visa Prepaid Card is not received after 8 weeks, call 1 (866) 419-4001 or visit mattressfirm.sendmyrewards.com to inquire about status. If the Visa Prepaid Card is not received, you must inquire no later than 3/5/24 or all rights hereunder will expire. This offer is void where prohibited. Synchrony Bank is not responsible for lost, damaged, illegible, postage due or delayed mail.

Synchrony Visa Prepaid Card is issued by Pathward, N.A., Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. No cash access or recurring payments. Can be used everywhere Visa debit cards are accepted. The funds associated to this Card expire 6 months from the activation date. After the expiration date, you will not be able to use this Card, and any remaining Card funds will revert and be returned to the promotional provider. Card terms and conditions apply. The Mattress Firm credit card is not a Pathward product or service nor does Pathward endorse this offer. Not valid on previous purchases. See Sleep Expert for details.

†No Interest If Paid In Full Within 24 Months on qualifying purchases with your Mattress Firm or Synchrony HOME credit card. Interest will be charged to your account from the purchase date if the promotional balance is not paid in full within 24 months. Minimum monthly payments required. Qualifying purchase amount must be on one receipt. No interest will be charged on the promo balance if you pay it off, in full, within the promo period. If you do not, interest will be charged on the promo balance from the purchase date. The required minimum monthly payments may or may not pay off the promo balance before the end of the promo period, depending on purchase amount, promo length and payment allocation. Regular account terms apply to non-promo purchases and, after promo period ends, to the promo balance. New Account APR is 29.99%. Minimum Interest Charge is $2. Existing cardholders: See your credit card agreement terms. Subject to credit approval. Offer subject to change.

5Buy one Sleepy's® pillow, get one free

Receive one free pillow with any Sleepy's® pillow purchase. Items have no cash value and are not eligible for returns. Cannot be combined with any other gift with purchase bedding offers nor with free adjustable base offer.

625% off Sleepy's® Gel Memory Foam Topper

Save 25% on Sleepy's® Gel Memory Foam topper. Cannot be used in combination with any other coupon.

7Buy a Sleepy's® protector, get a sheet set 50% off

Save 50% on any Sleepy's® sheet set with purchase of any Sleepy's® mattress protector. Cannot be used in combination with any other coupon nor with free adjustable base offer.

8Verified Discounts (Military, Teacher, Student, First Responders, Doctors, Nurses)

Get an extra 20% off select purchases or an extra 10% off Purple® with offer code. Savings applied to listed sale prices. Offer code may be used only once, in connection with a single sales order.

About Mattress Firm

Mattress Firm, the nation's largest omni-channel mattress specialty retailer, has been helping solve America's sleep problems for more than 90 years through our family of brands. Every one of our more than 6,000 passionate Sleep Experts® are driven by a common purpose: to change people's lives through better sleep. Whether browsing online or in one of our 2,300+ stores, our highly trained team provides personalized service and advice to help customers choose the right mattress and bedding products based on their unique needs. Our expertly curated selection of products include leading brands such as Beautyrest®, Nectar®, Sealy®, Serta®, Simmons®, Sleepy's®, Stearns & Foster®, Tempur-Pedic®, Tuft & Needle®, tulo®, and Purple®. Mattress Firm supports local and national charities through product and monetary donations and offers employees volunteering opportunities to serve their communities. No matter the time of night, Mattress Firm wants to help people get the sleep they deserve.

Media Contact:



Katie Clark

Katie.Clark@MFRM.com

Amanda Yodice

Ayodice@Golin.com

