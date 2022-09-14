MATTRESS FIRM EXPANDS RETAIL PORTFOLIO WITH THE ADDITION OF SLEEPY'S HYBRID MATTRESS COLLECTION

Shoppers Can Level Up their Sleep Game with Three Innovative New Mattress Options Available Exclusively at Mattress Firm

HOUSTON, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mattress Firm, the nation's largest mattress specialty retailer, today announced the exclusive availability of Sleepy's new Hybrid Mattress Collection in stores across the U.S. The collection, consisting of the Sleepy's Hybrid Firm, Sleepy's Hybrid Medium and Sleepy's Hybrid Plush offerings, delivers the benefits of cooling technology, mattress-in-a-box delivery, and hybrid construction for support and comfort.

"Our research shows that consumers are choosing hybrid mattresses now more than ever due to the extra benefits provided," said Anne Dament, Chief Merchandising Officer of Mattress Firm. "Our customers visit Mattress Firm for industry-leading innovation, and we are thrilled to launch the Sleepy's Hybrid Mattress Collection exclusively online and at our stores nationwide."

The new Sleepy's Hybrid Mattress Collection has a soft, breathable cover – complete with cooling yarns – that draws heat away from your body to lower your core temperature, which can help you fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer. All three options offer an 8" pocketed spring providing excellent support for spinal alignment (no matter your sleep position), layers of airflow foam for enhanced ventilation, and gel-infused memory foam that helps decrease the mattress's heat retention and provides pressure relief for deep restorative sleep.

Starting today, the Sleepy's Hybrid Mattress Collection will be available nationwide online and in select stores ranging from $1,199 to $1,999. Whether you're a side sleeper, back sleeper or stomach sleeper, Sleepy's Hybrid Mattress Collection is a great fit for anyone looking for a more holistic mattress choice.

To get the best mattress for individual sleep needs, shoppers can get guidance from Mattress Firm's Sleep Experts™ by visiting a local neighborhood store or by using the MattressMatcher selection tool on MattressFirm.com. For more information on how to get the best mattress at the best price, visit http://www.mattressfirm.com/sale.

