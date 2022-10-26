Mattress Firm Kickstarts the Holiday Shopping Season by Announcing Black Friday Sale Details Earlier Than Ever Before

Americans Can Save Big and Sleep Better Sooner Ahead of the Holidays

HOUSTON, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mattress Firm, the nation's largest mattress specialty retailer, revealed today -- the earliest in the company's history, details of their Black Friday Sale. Shoppers can save big on top-rated mattresses and bedding accessories before the busy holiday season begins.

Starting October 26, shoppers can refresh their sleep space or spruce up their guest rooms by upgrading to a king-size mattress for the price of a queen, or a queen mattress for the price of a twin - with savings up to $700. Shoppers can also receive a FREE adjustable base with qualifying purchases, making it easier than ever to complete their sleep sanctuary.

These Black Friday Sale offerings include huge savings on select mattresses from top-rated brands, such as Sleepy's, Beautyrest and Sealy while supplies last. With in-store deals and online exclusives, shoppers can avoid waiting in long lines or facing feverish crowds while saving big on all their sleep needs. Americans can now rest well at night knowing they got their holiday shopping done early and under budget.

Don't miss out on these hot deals now through December 6:

In-Store and Online:

Get a king bed for the price of a queen; get a queen bed for the price of a twin 1

Save up to $700 on select mattresses from top brands, PLUS a FREE adjustable base 2 up to $499 value, with qualifying purchase

on select mattresses from top brands, PLUS a FREE adjustable base up to value, with qualifying purchase Spend More, Gift More – Earn up to $100 bonus cash with qualifying purchase 3

bonus cash with qualifying purchase Save 20% off Sleepy's pillows, sheets and protectors 4

0% interest for 60 months on purchases of $1999+, or 0% interest for 72 months on purchases of $2999+ with your Mattress Firm credit card. Equal monthly payments required5

Online Exclusives:

Black Friday Flash Sale 6 : Extra 20 - 25% off mattresses, bedding and more with promo code FLASH (10/30 – 10/31, beginning at 8PM and ending at 8AM )

Extra 20 - 25% off mattresses, bedding and more with promo code FLASH (10/30 – 10/31, beginning at and ending at ) Extra 20% off with purchase of $449+; 25% off with purchase of $699+

Military, teachers, students, nurses, doctors and first responders save an extra 10-20% off select mattresses, bedding and more7

Save big and stock up on the products you need to get better sleep during Mattress Firm's Black Friday sale. Start your shopping journey with guidance and recommendations based on your sleep needs by using the MattressMatcher™ on MattressFirm.com or with the help of a Sleep Expert® at your local neighborhood store.

For more information on how to get the best mattress at the best price, visit http://www.mattressfirm.com/sale.

Disclaimers

1King Bed for Queen Price, Queen Bed for Twin Price

Offer valid 10/26/22 – 12/6/22. Get select king-sized mattresses for the regular price of a queen-sized mattress of the same model. Or get select queen-sized mattresses for the regular price of a twin-sized mattress of the same model. Savings applied to our everyday low price. Savings vary by mattress and model. Product selection may vary by store. Offer not valid on previous purchases, floor models, clearance items, final markdowns, Purple, Serta® iComfort, Tempur-Pedic®, Stearns & Foster®, Sealy Hybrid, Beautyrest® Black, Nectar, Tuft & Needle, and Brentwood Home. Other exclusions may apply. Visit a store or see mattressfirm.com for complete details.

2Free Adjustable Base

Offer valid 10/26/22 – 11/22/22 and 11/30/22 – 12/6/22. Receive a free Head Up 50 adjustable base (up to a $499.99 value) with select mattress purchases (free queen adjustable base with minimum $899 purchase, or free king adjustable base with minimum $1299 purchase). Free adjustable base offer valid on same-size mattress purchased. Split king or split California king base purchases consist of 2 bases. For split king or split California king purchases, each customer will receive one free adjustable base with promotion, with second base at regular price. Free adjustable base offer valid to complete mattress set, has no cash value, and cannot be used as credit. Offer not valid on previous purchases, floor models, clearance items, final markdowns, Purple, Serta® iComfort, Tempur-Pedic®, Stearns & Foster®, Sealy Hybrid, Nectar, Tuft & Needle, or Lull. Other exclusions may apply. Adjustable bases not eligible for returns; price of adjustable base (up to $499.99) will be deducted from refund if mattress is returned. Adjustable base may be pictured with furniture; bed frame and headboard not included with offer. Offer valid while supplies last. Visit a store or see mattressfirm.com for complete details.

3Spend More, Gift More

Spend $500 – $1499.99 from 11/9/22 to 11/29/22 and receive $25 Bonus Cash to redeem online or $50 Bonus Cash to redeem in store 12/7/22 – 12/27/22. Spend $1500 or more from 11/9/22 – 11/29/22 and receive $50 Bonus Cash to spend online or $100 Bonus Cash to redeem in store 12/7/22 – 12/27/22. Bonus Cash can be used only once, in connection with a single sales order, at Mattress Firm. Any Bonus Cash remaining after a purchase transaction is forfeited and cannot be applied to future purchases. Offer not valid on previous purchases, floor models, clearance items, final markdowns, Purple, Serta® iComfort, Tempur-Pedic®, Stearns & Foster®, Sealy Hybrid, Beautyrest® Black, Nectar, Tuft & Needle, and Brentwood Home. Other exclusions may apply. Bonus Cash not valid if order is canceled or returned. Bonus Cash issued only once for total purchase and has no value outside of Mattress Firm. Visit a store or see mattressfirm.com for complete details.

420% Off Sleepys Accessories

Offer valid from 10/26/22 to 12/6/22. Save 20% on select Sleepys accessories. Offer not valid on headboards, clearance items, or previous purchases. Visit a store or see mattressfirm.com for complete details.

50% Interest for 60 Months with minimum purchase of $1999; 0% interest for 72 Months with minimum purchase of $2999

Offer valid 10/26/22 – 12/6/22. No interest will be charged, and equal monthly payments are required on promo purchase until it is paid in full. The payments equal the initial total promo purchase amount divided by the number of months in the promo period, rounded up to the next whole dollar. These payments may be higher than the payments that would be required if this purchase was a non-promo purchase. Regular account terms apply to non-promo purchases. For new accounts: Purchase APR is 29.99%. Minimum interest charge is $2. Existing cardholders: See your credit card agreement terms from Synchrony. Visit a store or see mattressfirm.com for complete details. Offers subject to credit approval.

6Black Friday Flash Sale – 20% off $449, 25% off $699

Offer valid online only from 10/30/22 at 8PM to 10/31/22 at 8AM. Get 20% off when you spend $449+ or 25% off when you spend $699+. Additional savings applies to online-exclusive models only. Savings applied to listed sale prices. Offer not valid on previous purchases, floor models, clearance items, final markdowns, Purple, Serta® iComfort, Tempur-Pedic®, Stearns & Foster®, Sealy Hybrid, Beautyrest® Black, Nectar, Tuft & Needle, Brentwood Home, and adjustable bases. Other exclusions may apply. See mattressfirm.com for complete details.

7 Military, Students, Teachers, Nurses, Doctors, First Responders

Get an extra 20% off select purchases or an extra 10% off Purple with offer code. Savings applied to listed sale prices. Offer code may be used only once, in connection with a single sales order. Offer not valid on previous purchases, floor models, clearance items, final markdowns, Serta® iComfort, Tempur-Pedic®, Stearns & Foster®, Sealy Hybrid, Beautyrest® Black, Nectar, Tuft & Needle, Brentwood Home, and adjustable bases. Other exclusions may apply. Visit a store or see mattressfirm.com for complete details.

About Mattress Firm

Mattress Firm, the nation's largest omni-channel mattress specialty retailer, has been helping solve America's sleep problems for more than 90 years through our family of brands. Every one of our more than 6,500 passionate Sleep Experts are driven by a common purpose: to change people's lives through better sleep. Whether browsing online or in one of our 2,300+ stores, our highly trained team provides personalized service and advice to help customers choose the right mattress and bedding products based on their unique needs. Our expertly curated selection of products include leading brands such as Beautyrest®, Nectar®, Sealy®, Serta®, Simmons®, Sleepy's® Stearns & Foster®, Tempur-Pedic®, Tuft & Needle®, tulo®, and Purple®. Mattress Firm supports local and national charities through product and monetary donations and offers employee volunteering opportunities to serve their communities. No matter the time of night, Mattress Firm wants to help people get the sleep they deserve. Our Sleep.com website provides expert advice and helps people explore the health benefits of quality sleep, and the Sleep.com app provides free sleep tracking and personalized insights to improve sleep.

Achieve your best sleep by visiting MattressFirm.com, and learn more on the Mattress Firm Newsroom and by following @MattressFirm on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

