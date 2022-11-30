|
30.11.2022 15:20:27
Mattress-in-a-box firm Emma faces CMA inquiry into online sales tactics
Competition regulator investigating group as part of wider crackdown on pressure-selling practicesThe UK’s competition watchdog is investigating the mattress and bed brand Emma Sleep over concerns it may have misled consumers through use of pressure-selling tactics.The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it would examine whether Emma and other companies in the group breached consumer protection law through measures designed to get shoppers to make quick purchases. Continue reading...
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"
