|
28.02.2023 15:00:00
MAUI MOISTURE ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH PSYCHOHAIRAPY, AN ORGANIZATION USING HAIR AS THE ENTRY POINT INTO MENTAL HEALTH CARE
Maui Moisture gives $100,000 to support PsychoHairapy's mission of providing hairstylists with training in psychotherapy and mental health first-aid resources.
CLEARWATER, Fla., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Black History Month, Maui Moisture is pleased to announce its partnership with PyschoHairapy, a global mental health and hair movement founded by Dr. Afiya Mbilishaka, a psychologist, hairstylist and hair historian. Dr. Mbilishaka has created this certification program that equips hairstylists with the skills to recognize mental health issues in their clients and administer culturally informed mental health services and resources.
"At Maui Moisture, we embrace all hair types and cater to those across the curl spectrum, which is why PyschoHairapy's mission resonates with us," says Sheena Henry, Earned Media Manager for Maui Moisture. "We know that texturism, microaggressions, and discrimination have a deep and negative impact on how our consumer sees herself, affecting her confidence and overall mental health. We understand the deep connection between hair and mental health and want Black women and girls—especially those in underserved communities—to have the best resources for both their hair and their mental wellbeing."
Maui Moisture's mission is to provide curl confidence to help improve self-perception and esteem, something many women and girls in the textured hair community struggle with. The brand's ultra-hydrating, vegan-friendly formulas transform curls by using 100% aloe vera as the first ingredient in all their products, delivering 40x more moisturizing properties and 80% stronger hair*. With the brand's purpose of transformation in mind, Maui Moisture enacts this partnership with PsychoHairapy to ensure their role in transforming women's lives goes beyond a good hair day.
ABOUT PSYCHOHAIRAPY
Dr. Afiya Mbilishaka began PyschoHairapy as a research space for psychology faculty and students at Howard University in 2014. She was always the go-to hairstylist for family and friends and came to a crossroads in college to either pursue a career in psychology or haircare. At that moment, she recognized there was an opportunity to do both hair and provide psychological services at the same exact time. Upon doing further research, she found that Black women are more likely to book a hair care appointment than a mental health appointment and collected data at hair salons and barbershops in the Washington, DC metropolitan area to give further evidence to the relationship between hair and mental health.
The PsychoHairapy Certification was established in 2019. The pitch was simple: train hair care professionals in psychotherapy. With the current health pandemic, PsychoHairapy has been translated into the digital landscape and the demand for the course grew. Stylists and barbers were often the sole physical contact with people. Stylists were persistent in asking for trainings to address their clients' grief, depression, and anxiety. Today, the program has certified close to two hundred stylists.
"I am humbled and honored to collaborate with Maui Moisture on my life's passion, using hair as an entry point into mental health care," says Dr. Afiya Mbilishaka. "I can more confidently imagine a world where hairstylists can support clients through stressful life experiences, by building confidence in using healing words and hair products."
THE PYSCHOHAIRAPY CERTIFICATION
The PsychoHairapy Certification is broken down into 3 modules with participants having the opportunity to interact directly with the instructors and peers. Participants can role play, bounce ideas off each other, and receive real time feedback during the modules.
2023 PARTNERSHIP
With Maui Moisture's funding $100,000, PsychoHairapy hopes to train 100+ PsychoHairapists, hire mental health professionals to offer virtual group therapy, create PsychoHairapy workbooks and produce a self-paced virtual class to increase accessibility for certifications. Maui Moisture and Dr. Mbilishaka are also working on offering a highly curated in-person PsychoHairapy training and retreat, as well as programming around Mental Health and Minority Mental Health Awareness Months.
To learn more about Maui Moisture visit www.mauimoisture.com or follow @MauiMoisture #AloeForCurls on Instagram.
Visit www.psychohairapy.org for more information, services, and to speak with the team or follow @PsychoHairapy on Instagram.
*vs. non-conditioning shampoos
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/maui-moisture-announces-partnership-with-psychohairapy-an-organization-using-hair-as-the-entry-point-into-mental-health-care-301757364.html
SOURCE Maui Moisture
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVerhaltene Stimmung: ATX und DAX schließen im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Gewinnen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt schloss den Mittwochshandel im Minus ab. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt gab zwischenzeitliche Gewinne gegen Nachmittag ab und beendete den Handel ebenfalls leichter. Die Wall Street notiert unterhalb der gestrigen Schlusskurse. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentierten sich am Mittwoch in Grün.