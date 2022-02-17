Maurices Partners with The Home Edit for the "Ultimate Closet Refresh"

DULUTH, Minn., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading women's fashion retailer Maurices is partnering with the organizational powerhouse, The Home Edit, for the "Ultimate Closet Refresh." Starting February 18, women across the country can enter to win at maurices.com and the lucky winner will receive a new maurices wardrobe along with an in-person closet makeover and organization courtesy of The Home Edit. Additionally, the lucky winner will receive a trip to Nashville, Tennessee to meet with maurices leadership and stylists and The Home Edit founders and organizational experts Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin.

Known for its fun and friendly service and trusted stylists, Maurices offers versatile, affordable styles that take customers from day to night. With nearly 900 stores across the United States and Canada, Maurices is the hometown destination for denim, knit tops, loungewear, intimates, and accessories, along with dressy collections.

"We believe a great outfit can change your day and every woman deserves to feel special and have a little "me time" in her life. We're excited to continue spotlighting incredible women who are the heart of our hometowns across the country with this ultimate giveback moment," said Laura Sieger, Chief Marketing Officer of Maurices. "We deeply value our customers and are passionate about helping them look and feel their absolute best. Through this partnership with The Home Edit, we can create a little closet magic and give back with a grand experience."

"Get Organized with The Home Edit" on Netflix features expert home organizers Clea and Joanna who help celebrities and everyday clients edit, categorize, and contain their clutter to create stunning spaces. The Home Edit reinvents traditional organizing and merges it with interior design styling. Each of their projects are rooted in functional systems that can be maintained for the long term, with an emphasis placed on transforming the space visually with their signature stylized aesthetic.

"Every woman deserves an organized closet filled with a fabulous wardrobe. We're thrilled to be able to partner with a fashion brand like Maurices that inspires women to look and feel great by offering affordable fashion and a customer experience that keeps you coming back for more," said Clea Shearer, Co-Founder of The Home Edit.

"We can't wait to transform one special woman's closet with an aesthetically pleasing, yet functional, closet refresh with our friends at Maurices. Together, we'll transform her closet with versatile styles from Maurices combined with The Home Edit touch," said Joanna Teplin, Co-Founder of The Home Edit.

To learn more about Maurices and to enter to win The Home Edit contest visit www.maurices.com/giveaway. Entries must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. CST on Sunday, February 27, 2022. No purchase necessary.

About Maurices

Maurices is a leading women's fashion brand offering size-inclusive clothing that celebrates feel-good fashion for real life™. Offering versatile, affordable styles that take her from day to night, Maurices is a destination for denim, knit tops, loungewear, intimates, and accessories, along with dressy collections. Known for its fun and friendly service and trusted stylists, Maurices offers a warm welcoming experience in stores and is guided by its greater purpose of making a positive difference in the lives of women who are the heart of its hometowns. Maurices operates 900 stores in hometowns across the U.S. and Canada and offers even more to love at maurices.com with additional categories, sizes, and colors.

For more information, please visit www.maurices.com . Connect with Maurices on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About The Home Edit

The Home Edit was founded in 2015 by Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin. Brought together by a mutual friend, it was friendship at first text, and a business partnership immediately thereafter. The goal in starting The Home Edit was to reinvent traditional organizing and merge it with design and interior styling for a specific and signature look that is now known across the globe. Since the company's inception, the business has grown into over 9 markets spanning the United States. Clea and Joanna are also the authors of two New York Times' bestselling books, The Home Edit and The Home Edit Life; are the stars and executive producers of the Emmy-nominated Netflix show, "Get Organized with The Home Edit" and have a line of organizational products sold in over 15 countries.

SOURCE maurices