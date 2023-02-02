|
02.02.2023 16:03:00
Mauro Usability Science Announces Development and Validation of 3 New Advanced Intellectual Property IP Litigation Research Tools
NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded in 1975, MUS is a leading provider of intellectual property litigation research and expert witness services.
The MUS research group has developed and validated 3 advanced intellectual property (IP) litigation research methodologies designed to provide demanding litigation teams with robust and validated testing expertise. We now offer the following litigation support research methodologies.
The genesis for these methodologies flows from client requests for specialized research needs focused on complex IP litigation research problems in new and developing technology domains.
