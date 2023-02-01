|
01.02.2023 16:15:00
Mauro Usability Science Announces Development and Validation of 4 New Advanced Human Factors Research and Usability Testing Methodologies for Technology Products.
NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded in 1975, MUS is a leading provider of human factors research and usability testing services for high-technology products and services.
The MUS research group has developed 4 advanced human factors research and usability testing methodologies designed to provide demanding product development groups with robust and validated human factors testing expertise. For a detailed description of each methodology as noted in the list below please select the link at the bottom of the page. All 4 methods have been validated in pilot studies followed by major client projects.
Contact
Director of Research Chris Morley
Cmorley@MauroUsabilityScience.Com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mauro-usability-science-announces-development-and-validation-of-4-new-advanced-human-factors-research-and-usability-testing-methodologies-for-technology-products-301735517.html
SOURCE MAURO Usability Science
