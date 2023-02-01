Mauro Usability Science Announces Development and Validation of 4 New Advanced Human Factors Research and Usability Testing Methodologies for Technology Products.

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded in 1975, MUS is a leading provider of human factors research and usability testing services for high-technology products and services.

Mauro Usability Science was Founded in 1975: Leading Provider of Human Factors Research and Usability Testing Services

The MUS research group has developed 4 advanced human factors research and usability testing methodologies designed to provide demanding product development groups with robust and validated human factors testing expertise. For a detailed description of each methodology as noted in the list below please select the link at the bottom of the page. All 4 methods have been validated in pilot studies followed by major client projects.

eSports Human Factors Gameplay Optimization. A lab-based human factors and usability testing system utilizing advanced 3D spatial tracking, psychophysical event recording and longitudinal game play performance tracking. First methodology to correlate game play performance with workstation design and software attributes.





Methodology for Developing Psycho-Socially Salient MVP Feature Sets Designed to Increase the Likelihood of User Adoption for New Products and Services. A lab-based human factors and usability testing system utilizing advanced micro expression facial analysis, eye-tracking and subjective response data capture interfacing with high fidelity use-case simulations.





Advanced Human Factors / Usability Testing Fit and Comfort Assessment for AR Glasses / VR Headset and Wrist-Worn devices. A lab-based human factors and usability testing system measuring psychophysical user response to AR/VR and wrist-worn devices focusing on task performance, comfort, spatial stability, feature set adoption, and situation awareness.





Advanced Website Usability Testing and Optimization Methodology Focusing on User Navigational Performance and Related Business Impact Modeling for Critical e-Com Use Cases. A lab-based human factors and usability testing system focused on optimizing user content engagement mapped against business performance. Focus is on optimization of navigation through content forward projection.

CLICK HERE FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Contact

Director of Research Chris Morley

Cmorley@MauroUsabilityScience.Com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mauro-usability-science-announces-development-and-validation-of-4-new-advanced-human-factors-research-and-usability-testing-methodologies-for-technology-products-301735517.html

SOURCE MAURO Usability Science