Mauve Releases New Single "Brand New" Along With New EP

TORONTO, Feb. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning popstress Mauve ushers in a "Brand New" era with the release of her newest single — as well as her debut EP called "Palette" — both available now!

The Canadian singer/songwriter, best known for infusing chill-bop pop tracks with hints of tropical house and RnB, is quickly garnering recognition. Mauve was nominated for a 2018 Niagara Music Award for "Best New Artist" and her single "Come Around" won top honours at the 2019 InterContinental Music Awards for "Best of North America."

With tracks topping upwards of 450,000 streams on Spotify, she has also been featured by NBC-2, FOX40 News, ABC7 News, CBC Music, 107.3 Virgin Radio, Buzz Music LA, Talk About Pop Music, and many more.

"Mauve keeps us captivated through her descriptive lyricism and intense sound arrangements. I love the textured layers of instrumentals and powerful synths all fused into one heart-melting ballad," says Buzz Music LA. "As a vocalist, Mauve is gifted beyond her years and we can't get enough! She's earned her success and we're excited to see how much further this rising star will go."

"From the first moments you feel the beautiful and distinctive voice of Mauve in your soul," said Indie Music Home. "This will make you repeat… again and again."

That sentiment extends into "Brand New" — Mauve's motivational mantra of sorts, destined to fire listeners up into taking charge and moving on.

"I had this urge to clear away all the dust that keeps building up," said Mauve of writing the track. "I wanted a new perspective and attitude that better represented me."

A rich voice in a small frame, Mauve grew up inspired by theatrical performances before turning to her piano; from the age of 14, she has worn her heart on her sleeve as she has learned to play and write her own songs.

"I have always been a lover of all forms of art, because to me there is no limit for what can move and inspire somebody," she said. "Of course, the musical form of art is what stuck with me the most, but visual arts is another form that can express emotions through colour and shape."

Influenced by the powerhouse vocals of Amy Winehouse and Sia, there is a vulnerability in Mauve's lyrics from start to finish across the EP, as they are placed over a catchy, tropical house beat. She gives credit to her home city of Toronto for providing many outlets and opportunities to explore different styles of music through its vibrancy and the diversity of its people.

"I see sound as having the ability to express feelings and connect people through the different colours of tone as well," said Mauve. "When creating a song, it is like you are an artist with a paintbrush, combining different colours together and layering them to set a scene for someone else to imagine. It's like you are painting, but with sounds. I feel like this new collection of songs is an embodiment of different emotions and experiences, like the different colours you experience in life."

"Brand New" and "Palette" are available now.

