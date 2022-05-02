Maven Clinic is Providing Industry-Leading Maternity Support to Blue Shield of California Families

Maven's virtual family care platform is being offered to 2.4 million Blue Shield of California members

NEW YORK, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Maven Clinic, the world's largest virtual clinic for women's and family health, today announced that more than half of Blue Shield of California members now have access to Maven's virtual family care platform.

Eligible Blue Shield of California members and their spouses/partners have access to virtual pregnancy and postpartum support to complement their in-person care. This includes on-demand virtual appointments with the largest network of women's and family health providers, as well as dedicated support from Maven's compassionate Care Advocates who help members navigate in-person care, benefits, and the many other complexities of the family-building journey. Maven's diverse and inclusive providers and Care Advocates are trained to provide culturally congruent care, meeting members where they are and supporting their unique needs.

The availability of Maven has been met with much excitement from Blue Shield of California families: after members were notified, more than 500 members enrolled in just one day. 65% of members who have enrolled in Maven during pregnancy are first-time moms, and their most frequently booked virtual appointments have been with doulas, childbirth educators, mental health providers, lactation consultants, OB-GYNs and physical therapists.

This launch comes at an ideal time as the pandemic has exacerbated gaps in care: in the early days of the pandemic, one in four women were skipping their prenatal care appointments, 72% of new moms reported feeling moderate to high anxiety, and 37% of Black mothers said they have been treated unfairly based on their race while getting health care for themselves or a family member in the past year.

"The way we care for new and expecting parents has not meaningfully changed in a century, even as we have seen worsening outcomes and rising costs," said Kate Ryder, founder and CEO of Maven Clinic. "We are proud to partner with the innovative team at Blue Shield of California, which is committed to transforming the experience of building a family through accessible, whole-person support."

Blue Shield of California's partnership with Maven is part of the nonprofit health plan's comprehensive approach to addressing maternal health through its Health Reimagined strategy. In February, Blue Shield of California announced the Maternal Child Health Equity initiative, a comprehensive program to help address disproportionate mortality rates among mothers and children, especially in underserved communities.

"We are thrilled to provide this virtual maternity support to complement in-person care for Blue Shield of California members," said Dr. Susan Fleischman, chief medical officer at Blue Shield of California. "There are many questions and concerns that arise during the different phases of pregnancy and Maven is there for our members, with a wealth of resources plus virtual appointments on demand 24/7/365 from their smartphone or computer."

About Maven Clinic

Maven is the largest virtual clinic for women's and family health, offering continuous, holistic care for fertility, pregnancy and parenting. Maven's award-winning digital programs are trusted by leading employers and health plans to reduce costs and drive better health outcomes for both parents and children. Founded in 2014 by CEO Kate Ryder, Maven has been recognized as Fast Company's #1 Most Innovative Health Company and has supported more than 10 million women and families to date. Maven has raised more than $200 million in funding from leading investors including Sequoia, Oak HC/FT, Dragoneer Investment Group and Lux Capital. To learn more about how Maven is reimagining life's most critical healthcare moment, visit us at mavenclinic.com.

