Maverick Payments Receives 2020 Best of Calabasas Award

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Calabasas Award Program identifies companies they believe have achieved exceptional marketing success in their local community and industry.

"It's an honor to be recognized by the Calabasas Award program for the seventh year in a row. We have been committed to innovation within the payments space and pride ourselves on excellent client service. We look forward to another extraordinary year with many exciting launches designed to provide our merchants and partners with industry-leading payments technology." said Ben Griefer, COO of Maverick Payments.

The Calabasas Award Program determines winners based on information gathered internally and from feedback provided by third parties. The program honors the achievements, innovations, and service of local Calabasas businesses.

Maverick Payments is an industry leading full-service payment processor. With all operations handled in-house, customers and partners are guaranteed white-glove support and the highest level of customer service.

Headquartered in Calabasas, Maverick provides merchants a digital-first application and frictionless onboarding experience supplemented by proprietary technology and value-add tools. Maverick is family owned and operated with management experience exceeding over thirty years of industry experience.

Maverick Payments offers lucrative partnership opportunities to ISOs, VARs, ISVs, and Agents along with white-label and branding programs.

For more information: http://www.maverickpayments.com

Contact: Ben Griefer, COO 800.464.9777

SOURCE Maverick Payments