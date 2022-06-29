Mavrck Named Official TikTok Marketing Partner

Partnership allows brand marketers direct access to the TikTok Creator Marketplace, including first-party data and analytics for seamless end-to-end management and measurement within the Mavrck platform.

BOSTON, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mavrck, the leading influencer marketing platform for enterprise consumer brands, today announced it has been named an Official TikTok Marketing Partner. Mavrck now directly integrates with the TikTok Creator Marketplace, empowering marketers to easily find and activate TikTok creators at scale, track their performance, and integrate them into their holistic influencer marketing program.

The partnership allows marketers to easily find and activate TikTok creators at scale and measure their performance.

The integration streamlines the end-to-end process of working with creators on TikTok and grants brand marketers access to the first-party data and analytics from TikTok — directly through the Mavrck platform. This means that marketers can find, activate, and communicate with TikTok Creator Marketplace-verified creators in the Mavrck platform, as well as measure the creators' performance with access to TikTok metrics like views, likes, shares and engagement rate.

"Measurement and visibility into actionable data are paramount challenges that enterprise brand marketers say they face with creator marketing; this API integration brings the meaningful first-party data directly to the marketer so they can more effectively find the right TikTok creators and measure the results," said Lyle Stevens, CEO and Co-Founder of Mavrck. "We think TikTok will own brand marketing dollars over the next five years, and we're rapidly seeing those budgets shift from other marketing channels. We're looking forward to partnering with TikTok to build an ecosystem of trust that better serves both brands and creators."

TikTok has seen its popularity continue to increase over recent years, with now 1 billion people around the world on the app. It's also quickly growing as a marketing channel, with an impressive 92% of global users taking action after watching a TikTok video. And brands have taken notice. Between 2020 and 2021, Mavrck has seen a 390% increase in the number of its customer activations on TikTok.

"We are thrilled to closely partner with Mavrck to provide creators more opportunities to monetize and partner with brands to grow the connections they have with their audiences," said Jyri Kidwell, Head of Creative Partnerships at TikTok. "We pride ourselves in working with industry leading partners like Mavrck who truly understand the needs of consumer brands and creators alike."

The TikTok partnership closely follows Mavrck's recent announcement of a $135 million investment from Summit Partners to build a new class of enterprise software that solves creator measurement and monetization at scale, to better serve both sides of the ecosystem — brands and creators. Nearly 5,000 marketing professionals across more than 500 global consumer brands rely on the Mavrck platform to more effectively access and manage relationships with content creators; since 2014, brands on the platform have activated more than 3 million creators and paid more than $200 million in incentives.

About Mavrck

Mavrck is the all-in-one, advanced influencer marketing platform enabling global consumer brands to harness the power of social proof that consumers trust today. Marketers use Mavrck to discover and collaborate with influencers, advocates, referrers, and loyalists to create trusted content and insights for customer journey touchpoints at scale. Using its self-service influencer manager, Mavrck allows marketers to take an automated and performance-based approach to influencer marketing.

Founded in 2014, Mavrck has offices in Boston and Denver. Mavrck's platform has been recognized for its superior offering by the Shorty Awards and Retail TouchPoints' Retail Innovator Awards, honored as "Best Influencer Marketing Platform" by Digiday, is the #1 influencer marketing platform for the enterprise on software review site G2, and was named to the 2019 and 2020 Inc. 5000. Mavrck was also named a "Leader" among the top influencer marketing platforms in Forrester's evaluation, The Forrester New Wave™: Influencer Marketing Solutions, Q2 2020.

