Mawson Infrastructure Group Aktie
WKN DE: A3CNUU / ISIN: US57778N1090
|
06.02.2026 13:00:36
Mawson Infrastructure Anticipates Wider Q4 Net Loss; Stock Down 11% In Pre-market
(RTTNews) - Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (MIGI), an operator of digital infrastructure for digital currency, Friday said in its preliminary report that it expects a wider net loss on significantly lower revenues for the fourth quarter.
Quarterly Preliminary net loss is expected to be around $15.8 million compared with $4.5 million of the prior year, representing an increase of 250 percent.
Preliminary estimated revenues are expected to be around $3.2 million compared with $15.1 million of last year, representing a decrease of 79 percent.
Further, the company announced that they have reached a confidential settlement with Ionic Digital Mining LLC to resolve claims Ionic brought against the company and two of its subsidiaries related to a co-location agreement.
It has also settled a customer dispute over a hosting arrangement.
In pre-market, MIGI shares were trading at $2.53, down 11.85% on the Nasdaq.
