Mawson Infrastructure Group Aktie

Mawson Infrastructure Group für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3CNUU / ISIN: US57778N1090

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
06.02.2026 13:00:36

Mawson Infrastructure Anticipates Wider Q4 Net Loss; Stock Down 11% In Pre-market

(RTTNews) - Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (MIGI), an operator of digital infrastructure for digital currency, Friday said in its preliminary report that it expects a wider net loss on significantly lower revenues for the fourth quarter.

Quarterly Preliminary net loss is expected to be around $15.8 million compared with $4.5 million of the prior year, representing an increase of 250 percent.

Preliminary estimated revenues are expected to be around $3.2 million compared with $15.1 million of last year, representing a decrease of 79 percent.

Further, the company announced that they have reached a confidential settlement with Ionic Digital Mining LLC to resolve claims Ionic brought against the company and two of its subsidiaries related to a co-location agreement.

It has also settled a customer dispute over a hosting arrangement.

In pre-market, MIGI shares were trading at $2.53, down 11.85% on the Nasdaq.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc Registered Shs

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc Registered Shs

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

07.02.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
07.02.26 KW 6: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
06.02.26 KW 6: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
02.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Januar 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
02.02.26 Januar 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Bitcoin und KI-Sorgen belasten nur kurzzeitig: Dow erstmals über 50.000 Punkten -- ATX und DAX gehen fester ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich tiefer
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Markt notierten vor dem Wochenende höher. Der Dow erreichte ein Allzeithoch. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes präsentierten sich am Freitag mehrheitlich schwächer.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen