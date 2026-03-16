Mawson Infrastructure: Review Of Strategic Opportunities Ongoing

(RTTNews) - Mawson Infrastructure Group said its Board formed a Strategic Transactions Committee to evaluate a range of alternatives to the company, including potential M&A transactions, joint ventures and other opportunities. There is no deadline or definitive timetable set for completion of the strategic process.

Ryan Costello, Chair of the Board, said: "Mawson has valuable assets, strong potential, and a strategy built for sustainable growth, and the Board will continue to explore all opportunities to unlock significant value and deliver superior returns for our shareholders."

At last close, Mawson Infrastructure was trading at $2.52, down 4.18%.