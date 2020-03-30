Max Muscle Offers Free Immune-Boosting Supplement in Wake of US Coronavirus Outbreak

SIOUX FALLS, S.D., March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to rising U.S. coronavirus cases, Max Muscle Nutrition, a market leader in the health and fitness industry, has allocated a supply of their immune system-boosting Max Power Greens to be given away for free. Free bottles are available for pick up at Max Muscle stores nationwide or via their social media @maxmusclesportsnutrition. No purchase is necessary, but quantities will be limited.

"In these challenging times, we believe it's our responsibility to support our friends and neighbors the best way we know how — through nutrition," said Joe Wells, Founder of Max Muscle. "At Max Muscle, we're passionate about helping people harness the power of nutrition to achieve better health and wellness. It's our hope that the nutritional benefits of our Max Power Greens™ will give people the immune system boost and peace of mind they need to endure, and encourage them to continue practicing a healthy lifestyle when this pandemic is behind us."

Deemed an essential service for their nutritional and health care supplement provision, in accordance with government guidelines, extra precautions are being taken at Max Muscle stores and shipping locations to mitigate coronavirus spread. Precautionary measures include, but are not limited to: following CDC-recommended disinfection measures, practicing social distancing and limiting hand-to-hand contact between employees and customers. Contact your local Max Muscle store to check hours and availability of delivery or curbside pickup.

Max Muscle's innovative, proprietary blend of powerhouse greens and nutrient-rich fruits works to boost the immune system and promote overall wellness. Packed with phytonutrients and antioxidants, the Max Power Greens™ formula is vegan and free of artificial colors, flavors, dairy, and lactose.

Visit www.stores.maxmuscle.com to find a location near you or check out @maxmusclesportsnutrition to see how you can win a free bottle of Max Power Greens™.

About Max Muscle

Max Muscle Nutrition is the premier franchise specializing in sports nutrition. Founded in 1990 by athletes committed to the healthy lifestyle that exercise and nutrition provide, Max Muscle manufactures top-quality, innovative nutritional supplements that are proven to be effective. Additionally, Max Muscle offers fashionable athletic apparel and magazine publishing that targets a broad consumer base with a passion for fitness and health. Through this unique, diverse combination of offerings, Max Muscle has established itself as a market leader within the health and fitness industry.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/max-muscle-offers-free-immune-boosting-supplement-in-wake-of-us-coronavirus-outbreak-301031909.html

SOURCE Max Muscle Nutrition