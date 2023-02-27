27.02.2023 12:44:53

Maxar Technologies Awarded U.S. Army's One World Terrain Contract

(RTTNews) - Maxar Technologies (MAXR, MAXR.TO) said Monday that it was awarded Phase 3b of the U.S. Army's One World Terrain prototype Other Transaction Agreement contract.

The One World Terrain program delivers 3D global terrain capability and associated information services that support a fully accessible virtual representation of the physical Earth through the Army network.

The One World Terrain is a key component of the Army's Synthetic Training Environment, which provides a realistic, common and automatically generated global geospatial dataset for simulation, mission command and intelligence systems to conduct collective training, mission rehearsal and mission execution at the point of need.

The original One World Terrain contract was awarded in June 2019 to Vricon, which was acquired by Maxar in July 2020.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Maxar Technologies Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Maxar Technologies Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Maxar Technologies Inc Registered Shs 48,41 -0,55% Maxar Technologies Inc Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX bewegt sich um die Nulllinie -- DAX in Grün -- Asiens Börsen schließen mit Gewinnen
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt schwankt der ATX um die Nulllinie, wogegen der deutschen Leitindex zulegt. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentierten sich am Mittwoch in Grün.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen