|
20.09.2022 12:47:57
Maxar Technologies Gets Renewed Satellite-imagery Contact Worth $44 Mln From US Govt
(RTTNews) - Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) on Tuesday said it has been awarded contract renewal to provide geospatial data and imagery to the U.S. government.
Valued at $44 million, the option year 3 contract began on September 1. The total contract value for 3 years is up to $176 million.
This is the option year 3 contract renewal awarded to the company by the U.S. National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) for the Global Enhanced GEOINT Delivery (G-EGD) program.
With this award, Maxar will continue to provide access to high-resolution commercial imagery and geospatial data and products to U.S. government users.
"G-EGD has been instrumental in enabling NGA to provide unclassified access to satellite imagery for a wide range of U.S. government users and partners throughout the war in Ukraine," said Dan Jablonsky, Maxar President and Chief Executive Officer.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Maxar Technologies Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
08.08.22
|Ausblick: Maxar Technologies stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
17.05.22
|Maxar Technologies downgraded to underperform from neutral at BofA Securities (MarketWatch)
|
08.05.22
|Ausblick: Maxar Technologies stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
28.02.22
|Why Maxar Technologies Stock Popped Today (MotleyFool)
|
21.02.22
|Ausblick: Maxar Technologies informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)