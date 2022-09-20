Maxar Technologies Gets Renewed Satellite-imagery Contact Worth $44 Mln From US Govt

(RTTNews) - Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) on Tuesday said it has been awarded contract renewal to provide geospatial data and imagery to the U.S. government.

Valued at $44 million, the option year 3 contract began on September 1. The total contract value for 3 years is up to $176 million.

This is the option year 3 contract renewal awarded to the company by the U.S. National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) for the Global Enhanced GEOINT Delivery (G-EGD) program.

With this award, Maxar will continue to provide access to high-resolution commercial imagery and geospatial data and products to U.S. government users.

"G-EGD has been instrumental in enabling NGA to provide unclassified access to satellite imagery for a wide range of U.S. government users and partners throughout the war in Ukraine," said Dan Jablonsky, Maxar President and Chief Executive Officer.