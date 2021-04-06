Maxeon Solar Technologies Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results

SINGAPORE, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) ("Maxeon" or "the Company"), a global leader in solar innovation and channels, today announced its financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended January 3, 2021.

Maxeon Chief Executive Officer Jeff Waters commented, "In our first full quarter as an independent public company we delivered financial results consistent with our guidance while making progress on each of the three pillars of our strategy: our differentiated global brand and channel, our panel technology, and our focused approach to the large-scale market. In the fourth quarter we saw strong growth in both distributed generation and our large-scale businesses, with sequential revenue increases of 12% and 35%, respectively. Gross profit in Q4 was slightly higher than anticipated due primarily to higher than planned ASPs and improved product mix."

Discussing brand and channel, Waters noted: "Leveraging our industry-leading brand, channel, and solar panel technology, we took the first steps in our 'Beyond the Panel' strategy by introducing AC Modules with factory integrated micro-inverters. These Maxeon AC modules are currently shipping into seventeen European countries and Australia. We expect this initiative to drive significant margin uplift in the quarters ahead. To further drive our distributed generation effort, we announced that Ralf Elias will join our executive team to lead our distributed generation product initiatives. Ralf will solidify our strategy to build incremental revenue from integrated energy products and services on top of our current business."

Turning to technology, Waters elaborated: "We met key objectives on our next generation Maxeon 7 technology roadmap, achieving meaningful progress in efficiency and product safety attributes. These R&D successes further solidify our confidence that we can commercialize and ramp Maxeon 7 starting in late 2022."

Regarding the Company's large-scale focus, Waters remarked: "We are launching a strategic initiative to broaden our engagement in the U.S. market with our Performance line. We plan to leverage our large and growing sales pipeline and North American manufacturing assets to drive significant incremental sales in the region beyond our current rooftop distributed generation sales through SunPower."

Selected Q4 and Fiscal Year Financial Summary

($ Thousands) Fiscal Q4

2020

Fiscal Q3

2020

Fiscal Q4

2019

Fiscal Year

2020

Fiscal Year

2019 Module shipments, in MW 655



531



740



2,145



2,430

Revenue 245,564



206,620



368,128



844,836



1,198,301

Gross profit (loss)1 7,313



(12,302)



27,606



(9,781)



(2,309)

Net income (loss)

attributable to stockholders1 3,458



(67,755)



(32,039)



(142,631)



(183,059)

Adjusted EBITDA1,2,3 26,943



(38,808)



(2,529)



(44,067)



(83,138)

Capital investment 13,301



4,889



10,382



27,689



41,905



1 The Company's GAAP and Non-GAAP results were impacted by the effects of certain items. For the fourth quarter 2020 results, these items include a $44 million gain on its stock borrowing facilities, and a $21 million loss on its long-term polysilicon contract. Refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below. 2 The Company's use of non-GAAP financial information, including a reconciliation to U.S. GAAP, is provided under "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below. 3 In addition to the reconciliation provided here, please also refer to "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in Maxeon's Form 6-K furnished on November 19, 2020 for the reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA for fiscal Q3 2020.

Information presented is for continuing operations only and excludes results of lines of business retained by SunPower after the spin-off for all periods presented.

First Quarter 2021

The solar industry faces pervasive upstream supply chain cost challenges, which did not improve in the first quarter of 2021. The Company expects that elevated costs for glass, solar cells, freight, and other items may persist well into the second half of 2021. In addition, the distributed generation business is traditionally very seasonal with the first half volumes typically delivering only 40% of the annual total, and the first quarter being the lowest. For the first quarter of fiscal year 2021, the Company anticipates the following results:

Module shipments of approximately 375 MW.

Revenue of approximately $160 million .

. Gross profit in a range of a loss of $5 million to a loss of $15 million . This includes out-of-market polysilicon cost of approximately $15 million .

to a loss of . This includes out-of-market polysilicon cost of approximately . Operating expense of approximately $38 million .

. Capital expenditures for the first quarter will be around $10 million , directed mainly to upgrading Maxeon's manufacturing facilities. For fiscal year 2021, previously planned capital expenditures of $90 million are expected to be increased by another $80 million for the U.S.-focused Performance line initiative, subject to obtaining financing.

CEO Waters summarized: "Against a backdrop of strong and growing global distributed generation market demand, we are excited about the opportunity to expand and extend our leading go-to-market channel platform. In our large-scale business, we believe that the upstream supply chain disruptions will ease, although the exact timing is difficult to predict. We are well positioned to begin converting our 38 gigawatt global sales pipeline into orders as this occurs. Finally, we are excited by the prospect of becoming even more broadly engaged in the U.S. market with our Performance line."

The Company's business outlook is based on management's current views and estimates with respect to market conditions, production capacity, the uncertainty of the continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the global economic environment. Please refer to the Forward-Looking Statements section below. Management's views and estimates are subject to change without notice.

For More Information

Maxeon's fiscal year 2020 financial results and management commentary can be found on Form 20-F by accessing the Financials & Filings page of the Investor Relations section of Maxeon's website at https://www.maxeon.com/investor-relations. The Form 20-F and Company's other filings are also available online from the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) is Powering Positive ChangeTM. Headquartered in Singapore, Maxeon designs, manufactures and sells SunPower® brand solar panels in more than 100 countries, operating the SunPower brand worldwide except the United States and Canada. The Company is a leader in solar innovation with access to over 900 patents and two best-in-class solar panel product lines. With operations in Africa, Asia, Oceania, Europe and Mexico, Maxeon's products span the global rooftop and solar power plant markets through a network of more than 1,100 trusted partners and distributors. A pioneer in sustainable solar manufacturing, Maxeon leverages a 35-year history in the solar industry and numerous awards for its technology. For more information about how Maxeon is Powering Positive ChangeTM visit us at https://www.maxeon.com/, on LinkedIn and on Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding: (a) our expectations regarding pricing trends, demand and growth projections; (b) potential disruptions to our operations and supply chain that may result from epidemics or natural disasters, including the duration, scope and impact on the demand for our products and the pace of recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic; (c) anticipated product launch timing and our expectations regarding ramp, customer acceptance and demand, upsell and expansion opportunities; (d) our expectations and plans for short- and long-term strategy, including our anticipated areas of focus and investment, market expansion, product and technology focus, and projected growth and profitability; (e) our liquidity, substantial indebtedness, and ability to obtain additional financing; (f) our upstream technology outlook, including anticipated fab utilization and expected ramp and production timelines for the Company's Maxeon 5 and 6, next-generation Maxeon 7 and Performance line solar panels, expected cost reductions, and future performance; (g) our strategic goals and plans, including partnership discussions with respect to the Company's next generation technology, and our relationships with existing customers, suppliers and partners, and our ability to achieve and maintain them; (h) our expectations regarding our future performance based on bookings, backlog, and pipelines in our sales channels; (i) our first quarter fiscal 2021 guidance, including GAAP revenue, gross profit, and MW deployed, and related assumptions; (j) expected demand recovery and market traction for Maxeon as a result of anticipated product launches; (k) our expectations regarding the potential outcome, or financial or other impact on our business, as a result of the Spin-off from SunPower Corporation; (l) our projected effective tax rate and changes to the valuation allowance related to our deferred tax assets. The forward-looking statements can be also identified by terminology such as "may," "might," "could," "will," "aims," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on our current assumptions, expectations and beliefs and involve substantial risks and uncertainties that may cause results, performance or achievement to materially differ from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of risks. The reader should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurances that the plans, initiatives or expectations upon which they are based will occur. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: (1) challenges in executing transactions key to our strategic plans, including regulatory and other challenges that may arise; (2) potential disruptions to our operations and supply chain that may result from damage or destruction of facilities operated by our suppliers, epidemics or natural disasters, including impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic; (3) the success of our ongoing research and development efforts and our ability to commercialize new products and services, including products and services developed through strategic partnerships; (4) competition in the solar and general energy industry and downward pressure on selling prices and wholesale energy pricing; (5) our liquidity, substantial indebtedness, and ability to obtain additional financing for our projects and customers; (6) changes in public policy, including the imposition and applicability of tariffs; (7) regulatory changes and the availability of economic incentives promoting use of solar energy; (8) fluctuations in our operating results; (9) appropriately sizing our manufacturing capacity and containing manufacturing and logistics difficulties that could arise; (10) unanticipated impact to customer demand and sales schedules due to, among other factors, the spread of COVID-19 and other environmental disasters; (11) challenges in managing our acquisitions, joint ventures and partnerships, including our ability to successfully manage acquired assets and supplier relationships; and (12) unpredictable outcomes resulting from our litigation activities. A detailed discussion of these factors and other risks that affect our business is included in filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") from time to time, including our most recent report on Form 20-F, particularly under the heading "Risk Factors". Copies of these filings are available online from the SEC at www.sec.gov, or on the SEC Filings section of our Investor Relations website at https://www.maxeon.com/investor-relations. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information currently available to us, and we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements considering new information or future events.

MAXEON SOLAR TECHNOLOGIES, LTD.

CONSOLIDATED AND COMBINED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited)

(In thousands, except for shares data)





As of



January 3, 2021

December 29, 2019 Assets







Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 206,744



$ 120,956

Restricted short-term marketable securities

1,359



6,187

Accounts receivable, net

76,702



150,365

Inventories

169,240



194,852

Advances to supplier, current portion

43,680



107,388

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

49,470



38,369

Total current assets

$ 547,195



$ 618,117

Property, plant and equipment, net

246,908



281,200

Operating lease right of use assets

13,482



18,759

Intangible assets, net

456



5,092

Advances to supplier, net of current portion

49,228



13,993

Other long-term assets

123,074



53,050

Total assets

$ 980,343



$ 990,211

Liabilities and Equity







Current liabilities







Accounts payable

$ 159,184



$ 286,464

Accrued liabilities

77,307



92,570

Contract liabilities, current portion

20,756



78,939

Short-term debt

48,421



60,383

Operating lease liabilities, current portion

2,464



2,365

Total current liabilities

$ 308,132



$ 520,721

Long-term debt

962



1,487

Contract liabilities, net of current portion

33,075



35,616

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

12,064



18,338

Convertible debt

135,071



—

Other long-term liabilities

51,752



46,526

Total liabilities

$ 541,056



$ 622,688

Commitments and contingencies







Equity







Common stock, no par value (33,995,116 issued and outstanding at

January 3, 2021)

$ —



$ —

Net parent investment

—



369,837

Additional paid-in capital

451,474



—

Accumulated deficit

(8,441)



—

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(10,391)



(7,618)

Equity attributable to the Company

432,642



362,219

Noncontrolling interests

6,645



5,304

Total equity

$ 439,287



$ 367,523

Total liabilities and equity

$ 980,343



$ 990,211



MAXEON SOLAR TECHNOLOGIES, LTD.

CONSOLIDATED AND COMBINED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended

Fiscal Year Ended

January 3, 2021

December 29, 2019

January 3, 2021

December 29, 2019 Revenue $ 245,564



$ 368,128



$ 844,836



$ 1,198,301

Cost of revenue 238,251



340,522



854,617



1,200,610

Gross profit (loss) 7,313



27,606



(9,781)



(2,309)

Operating expenses













Research and development 8,763



11,584



34,194



36,997

Sales, general and administrative 24,051



26,824



86,202



96,857

Restructuring (benefits) charges (9)



41



—



(517)

Total operating expenses 32,805



38,449



120,396



133,337

Operating loss (25,492)



(10,843)



(130,177)



(135,646)

Other income (expense), net













Interest expense (8,127)



(6,782)



(31,859)



(25,831)

Other, net 44,443



(6,291)



36,349



(1,961)

Other income (expense), net 36,316



(13,073)



4,490



(27,792)

Income (loss) before income taxes and equity in losses of unconsolidated investees 10,824



(23,916)



(125,687)



(163,438)

Provision for income taxes (4,737)



(2,954)



(12,127)



(10,122)

Equity in losses of unconsolidated investees (2,612)



(4,001)



(3,198)



(5,342)

Net income (loss) $ 3,475



$ (30,871)



$ (141,012)



$ (178,902)

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (17)



(1,168)



(1,619)



(4,157)

Net income (loss) attributable to stockholders $ 3,458



$ (32,039)



$ (142,631)



$ (183,059)

















Net income (loss) per share attributable to stockholders:













Basic $ 0.11



$ (1.51)



$ (5.82)



$ (8.61)

Diluted $ 0.11



$ (1.51)



$ (5.82)



$ (8.61)

















Weighted average shares used to compute net income (loss) per share:













Basic 30,267



21,265



24,502



21,265

Diluted 30,963



21,265



24,502



21,265



















MAXEON SOLAR TECHNOLOGIES, LTD.

CONSOLIDATED AND COMBINED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited)

(In thousands)



Fiscal Year Ended

January 3, 2021

December 29, 2019 Cash flows from operating activities





Net loss $ (141,012)



$ (178,902)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities





Depreciation and amortization 47,328



53,448

Stock-based compensation 7,250



7,135

Non-cash interest expense 19,851



23,841

Equity in losses of unconsolidated investees 3,198



5,342

Gain on retirement of property, plant and equipment (641)



—

Deferred income taxes (1,330)



804

Gain on equity investments (1,822)



—

Remeasurement gain on physical delivery forward and prepaid forward (38,236)



—

Other, net 3,078



249

Changes in operating assets and liabilities





Accounts receivable 71,231



(77,830)

Contract assets (1,806)



264

Inventories 25,212



28,415

Prepaid expenses and other assets (5,590)



960

Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,264



2,449

Advances to suppliers 28,473



50,163

Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities (143,462)



53,451

Contract liabilities (61,344)



6,460

Operating lease liabilities (1,804)



(2,589)

Net cash used in operating activities $ (189,162)



$ (26,340)

Cash flows from investing activities





Purchases of property, plant and equipment (27,689)



(41,905)

Proceeds from disposal of short-term investments 6,572



—

Purchase of short-term investments (1,340)



—

Proceeds from sale of assets 1,283



265

Purchases of intangibles —



(231)

Installment payment for acquisition of subsidiary (30,000)



—

Proceeds from sale of unconsolidated investee 3,220



—

Proceeds from dividends and partial return of capital by an unconsolidated investee 2,462



—

Net cash used in investing activities $ (45,492)



$ (41,871)

Cash flows from financing activities





Proceeds from debt 236,446



253,314

Repayment of debt (226,664)



(254,649)

Net proceeds from issuance of convertible debt 190,330



—

Net proceeds from issuance of common stock 296,765



—

Payment for realized amount on underwriting physical delivery forward (1,606)



—

Payment for prepaid forward (40,000)



—

Distribution to noncontrolling interest (278)



—

Repayment of finance lease obligations & other debt (651)



(1,190)

Net parent (distribution) contribution (133,996)



92,409

Net cash provided by financing activities $ 320,346



$ 89,884

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents 77



381

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents 85,769



22,054

Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents, beginning of period 123,803



101,749

Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents, end of period $ 209,572



$ 123,803

Non-cash transactions





Property, plant and equipment purchases funded by liabilities $ 27,736



$ 13,377

Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for lease obligations1 $ 4,791



$ 21,209

Interest expense financed by SunPower $ 11,333



$ 17,000

Aged supplier financing balances reclassified from accounts payable to short-term debt $ 23,933



$ 45,352



The following table reconciles our cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents reported on our Consolidated and Combined Balance Sheets and the cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents reported on our Consolidated and Combined Statements of Cash Flows for fiscal years 2020 and 2019:



As of (In thousands) January 3, 2021

December 29, 2019 Cash and cash equivalents $ 206,744



$ 120,956

Restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents, current portion, included in prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,483



2,845

Restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents, net of current portion, included in other long-term assets 345



2

Total cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents shown in statement of cash flows $ 209,572



$ 123,803



1 Amounts for fiscal year 2019 include the transition adjustment for the adoption of ASC 842 and new Right-of-Use ("ROU") asset additions.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We present earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") and EBITDA adjusted for specified additional items identified below ("Adjusted EBITDA"), which are non-GAAP measures to supplement our consolidated and combined financial results presented in accordance with GAAP. We believe that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful to investors, enabling them to better assess changes in our results of operations across different reporting periods on a consistent basis, independent of certain items as presented above. Thus, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA provide investors with additional methods to assess our operating results in a manner that is focused on our ongoing, core operating performance, absent the effects of these items. We also use EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA internally to assess our business, financial performance and current and historical results, as well as for strategic decision-making and forecasting future results. Given our use of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, we believe that these measures may be important to investors in understanding our operating results as seen through the eyes of management. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not prepared in accordance with GAAP or intended to be a replacement for GAAP financial data, should be reviewed together with GAAP measures and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

We adjust our EBITDA for the following items in arriving to the Adjusted EBITDA:

Stock-based compensation expense . Stock-based compensation relates primarily to equity incentive awards. Stock-based compensation is a non-cash expense that is dependent on market forces that are difficult to predict. Management believes that this adjustment for stock-based compensation expense provides investors with a basis to measure our core performance, including the ability to compare our performance with the performance of other companies, without the period-to-period variability created by stock-based compensation.

. Stock-based compensation relates primarily to equity incentive awards. Stock-based compensation is a non-cash expense that is dependent on market forces that are difficult to predict. Management believes that this adjustment for stock-based compensation expense provides investors with a basis to measure our core performance, including the ability to compare our performance with the performance of other companies, without the period-to-period variability created by stock-based compensation. Restructuring charges (benefits). We incurred restructuring expenses related to reorganization plans implemented by our former parent, SunPower, aimed towards realigning resources consistent with SunPower's global strategy and improving its overall operating efficiency and cost structure. Restructuring charges are excluded from Adjusted EBITDA financial measures because they are not considered core operating activities and such costs have historically occurred infrequently. Although we have engaged in restructuring activities in the past, past activities have been discrete events based on unique sets of business objectives. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to exclude restructuring charges from our Adjusted EBITDA financial measures as they are not reflective of ongoing operating results nor do these charges contribute to a meaningful evaluation of our past operating performance.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures



Three Months Ended

Fiscal Year Ended (In thousands) January 3, 2021

September 27, 2020

December 29, 2019

January 3, 2021

December 29, 2019 Selected GAAP Financial Data















Revenue $ 245,564



$ 206,620



$ 368,128



$ 844,836



$ 1,198,301

Cost of revenue1 (238,251)



(218,922)



(340,522)



(854,617)



(1,200,610)

Gross profit (loss)1 7,313



(12,302)



27,606



(9,781)



(2,309)

Operating loss1 (25,492)



(39,163)



(10,843)



(130,177)



(135,646)

Provision for income taxes (4,737)



(5,043)



(2,954)



(12,127)



(10,122)

GAAP net income (loss)1 3,475



(67,208)



(30,871)



(141,012)



(178,902)

GAAP net income (loss) attributable to stockholders1 $ 3,458



$ (67,755)



$ (32,039)



$ (142,631)



$ (183,059)



















Selected Non-GAAP Financial Data















GAAP net income (loss) attributable to stockholders1 $ 3,458



$ (67,755)



$ (32,039)



$ (142,631)



$ (183,059)

Interest expense 8,127



11,509



6,782



31,859



25,831

Provision for income taxes 4,737



5,043



2,954



12,127



10,122

Depreciation 9,068



9,182



11,939



42,332



46,007

Amortization 39



1,290



1,805



4,996



7,290

EBITDA1 $ 25,429



$ (40,731)



$ (8,559)



$ (51,317)



$ (93,809)





















Additional adjustments

















Impairment —



—



4,053



—



4,053

Stock-based compensation 1,514



1,923



1,889



7,250



7,135

Restructuring charges (benefits) —



—



88



—



(517)

Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 26,943



$ (38,808)



$ (2,529)



$ (44,067)



$ (83,138)



1 The Company's GAAP and Non-GAAP results were impacted by the effects of certain items. Refer to supplementary information in the table below.

Supplementary information affecting GAAP and Non-GAAP results





Three Months Ended

Fiscal Year Ended

Financial

statements

item

affected January 3,

2021

September 27,

2020

December 29,

2019

January 3,

2021

December 29,

2019 Incremental cost of above market polysilicon1 Cost of

revenue 18,202



38,138



20,682



77,950



88,658

Loss on ancillary sales of excess polysilicon2 Cost of

revenue 2,544



1,993



14,322



8,517



56,479

Remeasurement (gain) loss of physical delivery forward and prepaid forward3 Other, net (43,969)



5,734



—



(38,236)



—

Accommodation fee associated with the long-term polysilicon supply contract4 Other, net —



5,900



—



5,900



—



1 Relates to the difference between our contractual cost for the polysilicon under the long-term fixed supply agreements with supplier and the price of polysilicon available in the market as derived from publicly available information at the time, multiplied by the volume of polysilicon we have consumed. 2 In order to reduce inventory and improve working capital, we have periodically elected to sell polysilicon inventory procured under the long-term fixed supply agreements in the market at prices below our purchase price, thereby incurring a loss. 3 Relates to the mark-to-market fair value remeasurement of privately negotiated prepaid forward and physical delivery forward transactions. For the three months ended January 3, 2021, the gain for the prepaid forward and physical delivery forward was $31.6 million and $12.4 million (three months ended September 27, 2020: loss of $1.8 million and $3.9 million) respectively. For fiscal year 2020, the gain for the prepaid forward and physical delivery forward was $29.7 million and $8.5 million. The transactions were entered in connection with the issuance of the $200.0 million aggregate principal amount 6.50% Green Convertible Senior Notes due 2025. The prepaid forward is remeasured to fair value at the end of each reporting period, with changes in fair value booked in earnings. The fair value of the prepaid forward is affected by the Company's share price and other factors impacting the valuation model. The physical delivery forward was remeasured to fair value at the end of the Note Valuation Period on September 29, 2020, and was reclassified to equity after remeasurement, and will not be subsequently remeasured. The fair value of the physical delivery forward was affected by the Company's share price and other factors impacting the valuation model. 4 Relates to long-term fixed supply agreements with a polysilicon supplier which is structured as "take or pay" contract, that specify future quantities and pricing of products to be supplied. We negotiated an extension of our long-term fixed supply agreements with the supplier which resulted in a one-time accommodation fees recognized during fiscal year 2020.

