Maximizing Returns in the AI Boom: Why Nvidia Is a Must-Have in Your Tech Portfolio

Artificial intelligence (AI) stocks have been powering market gains in recent times thanks to the technology's future potential. By using AI , companies can become more efficient, develop better products faster, and more -- and this could result in soaring earnings down the road.That's why companies are now investing in AI platforms, and this trend has helped earnings climb today for makers of the tools necessary for AI to function. These particular players don't have to wait for AI to boost revenue and profit, and one in particular stands out right now.I'm talking about chip designer Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). The company's graphics processing units (GPUs) power some of the most crucial AI tasks, like training and inferencing large language models, so that these models can then go on to do their job of solving complex problems.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel