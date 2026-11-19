On its fiscal 2026 fourth quarter and year-end earnings call, held on Nov. 19, 2026, Maximus (NYSE:MMS) reported full-year adjusted earnings per share of $8.24. Operational productivity and strategic acquisitions are expanding profit margins while reducing reliance on individual contracts. Three key takeaways from management's comments stand out.

Management acquired Agile Defense to expand its footprint in federal defense spending, elevating the national security segment from under $100 million to nearly 10% of total revenue. The deal gives the company immediate access to technology services like artificial intelligence and cloud modernization without waiting years to build organic credentials.

The business relies on multi-year government relationships that often span decades. High contract retention allows management to raise prices on renewals while preserving predictable cash flows across state and federal agency programs.

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