Maximus Aktie
WKN: 907462 / ISIN: US5779331041
|
05.02.2026 13:27:57
Maximus Earnings Up In Q1; Raises FY26 Outlook
(RTTNews) - Maximus, Inc. (MMS), a government services provider, on Thursday reported that net income increased despite lower revenue in the first quarter compared with the previous year.
For the first quarter of fiscal year 2026, net income increased to $93.94 million from $41.1 in the previous year.
Earnings per share were $1.70 versus $0.69 last year.
Adjusted net income increased to $102.28 million from $96.51 million in the prior year.
Adjusted earnings per share were $1.85 versus $1.61 last year.
On average, two analysts had expected the company to report $1.82 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Adjusted EBITDA rose to $170.41 million from $156.62 millon in the previous year.
Adjusted EBITDA Margin decreased $170.41 million from $156.62 million in the previous year.
Operating income increased to $146.21 million from $86.79 million in the prior year.
Revenue decreased to $1.35 billion from $1.40 billion in the previous year.
On average, two analysts had expected the company to report revenue at $1.37 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Looking ahead, the company raised its fiscal 2026 earnings guidance and narrowed its revenue outlook, while maintaining free cash flow guidance.
Revenue is now expected to range between $5.2 billion and $5.35 billion, including a $25 million impact from the divestiture of the U.S. Services Segment.
Full-year adjusted EBITDA margin guidance improved by 30 basis points to about 14%.
Adjusted diluted earnings per share guidance was raised by $0.10 to a range of $8.05 to $8.35 for fiscal 2026.
On Wednesday, Maximus closed trading 1.42% higher at $93.69 on the New York Stock Exchange.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Maximus Inc.
|
04.02.26
|Ausblick: Maximus stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
21.01.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Maximus legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
19.11.25
|Ausblick: Maximus zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
05.11.25
|Erste Schätzungen: Maximus vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Maximus Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Maximus Inc.
|63,00
|-19,75%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBitcoin und KI-Sorgen belasten nur kurzzeitig: Dow erstmals über 50.000 Punkten -- ATX und DAX gehen fester ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich tiefer
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Markt notierten vor dem Wochenende höher. Der Dow erreichte ein Allzeithoch. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes präsentierten sich am Freitag mehrheitlich schwächer.