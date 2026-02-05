Maximus Aktie

Maximus für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 907462 / ISIN: US5779331041

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
05.02.2026 13:27:57

Maximus Earnings Up In Q1; Raises FY26 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Maximus, Inc. (MMS), a government services provider, on Thursday reported that net income increased despite lower revenue in the first quarter compared with the previous year.

For the first quarter of fiscal year 2026, net income increased to $93.94 million from $41.1 in the previous year.

Earnings per share were $1.70 versus $0.69 last year.

Adjusted net income increased to $102.28 million from $96.51 million in the prior year.

Adjusted earnings per share were $1.85 versus $1.61 last year.

On average, two analysts had expected the company to report $1.82 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Adjusted EBITDA rose to $170.41 million from $156.62 millon in the previous year.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin decreased $170.41 million from $156.62 million in the previous year.

Operating income increased to $146.21 million from $86.79 million in the prior year.

Revenue decreased to $1.35 billion from $1.40 billion in the previous year.

On average, two analysts had expected the company to report revenue at $1.37 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead, the company raised its fiscal 2026 earnings guidance and narrowed its revenue outlook, while maintaining free cash flow guidance.

Revenue is now expected to range between $5.2 billion and $5.35 billion, including a $25 million impact from the divestiture of the U.S. Services Segment.

Full-year adjusted EBITDA margin guidance improved by 30 basis points to about 14%.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share guidance was raised by $0.10 to a range of $8.05 to $8.35 for fiscal 2026.

On Wednesday, Maximus closed trading 1.42% higher at $93.69 on the New York Stock Exchange.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Maximus Inc.

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Maximus Inc.

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Maximus Inc. 63,00 -19,75% Maximus Inc.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

05:24 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
04:42 KW 6: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
06.02.26 KW 6: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
02.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Januar 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
02.02.26 Januar 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Bitcoin und KI-Sorgen belasten nur kurzzeitig: Dow erstmals über 50.000 Punkten -- ATX und DAX gehen fester ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich tiefer
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Markt notierten vor dem Wochenende höher. Der Dow erreichte ein Allzeithoch. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes präsentierten sich am Freitag mehrheitlich schwächer.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen