(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, Maximus, Inc. (MMS) initiated its adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2027.

For fiscal 2027, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $7.50 to $8.00 per share on revenues between $5.45 billion and $5.65 billion, but toward the lower end of the range.

The company said the guidance reflects the absence of an estimated $1.05 per share of benefit recognized in fiscal year 2026 attributable to a specific program.

The outlook also includes approximately ten months of contribution from Agile Defense and reflects expectations for continued growth opportunities across defense and national security markets, state government programs, and technology-enabled services. The Agile Defense acquisition closed on Wednesday.

In Thursday's pre-market trading, MMS is trading on the NYSE at $65.60, up $0.37 or 0.57 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com