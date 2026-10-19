Maximus To Acquire Agile Defense For $660 Mln

(RTTNews) - Maximus (MMS) said it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire privately held Agile Defense LLC and certain affiliates for $660 million in cash, with additional contingent consideration potentially payable based on performance objectives.

The acquisition is expected to strengthen Maximus' presence in defense and national security markets by adding capabilities in cybersecurity, digital transformation, data analytics and artificial intelligence. Agile Defense has approximately 1,100 cleared personnel and serves more than 50 federal government agencies.

Maximus said the deal would expand its opportunities to support technology-intensive federal missions and customers, including the Departments of War and Homeland Security.

The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions, with completion expected in the first quarter of Maximus' fiscal 2027.