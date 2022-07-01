Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
01.07.2022 19:52:00

Maxor Specialty Pharmacy Awarded Rare and Orphan Disease Designation

AMARILLO, Texas, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxor Specialty Pharmacy, a division of Maxor National Pharmacy Services (Maxor), is proud to announce that they have been granted the Rare Disease Pharmacy Center of Excellence from the Utilization Review Accreditation Commission (URAC).

Maxor Specialty Pharmacy: Improving Outcomes Every Day (PRNewsfoto/Maxor National Pharmacy Service)

URAC recognizes the high level of support and skills required to service patients, and this unique designation was developed to ensure best-in-class practices for patients with rare and orphan diseases. With only a few specialty pharmacies holding this designation to date,  Maxor Specialty Pharmacy is positioned to be a trusted partner not only for patients, but for providers, and rare disease drug manufacturers.

"Maxor Specialty is honored to receive the Rare Disease designation. Our team is committed to excellence regarding patient care for Rare and Orphan Diseases. We are excited to demonstrate our unique approach to provide value to all stake holders and support optimal therapeutic outcomes for our patients," shared Jessie Heaton, Vice President of Maxor Specialty Pharmacy.

"Our patients have complex needs and complex treatment plans. We strive to go above and beyond while providing highly specialized care for these individuals," said Christa Larkin, Senior Vice President, PBM and Specialty Operations. "This is an important milestone and recognition for our specialty business."

About Maxor Specialty Pharmacy

At Maxor Specialty, we take a different approach to specialty and infusion pharmacy care. We believe improving outcomes – both clinical and financial – is a journey, and we're all in it together. Because we're a full-service pharmacy, we're better positioned than other specialty services to build connections throughout the healthcare continuum and create flexible, customized treatment plans that result in the best possible care. It's a holistic, collaborative approach that brings together providers, patients and manufacturers like never before – leading to lower costs and better outcomes for all.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/maxor-specialty-pharmacy-awarded-rare-and-orphan-disease-designation-301579795.html

SOURCE Maxor Specialty Pharmacy

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Gemischter Auftakt zum 2. Halbjahr: US-Börsen zum Handelsende höher -- ATX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt etwas fester -- Asiens Börsen beenden den Handel in Rot
Die US-Märkte schlossen vor dem Wochenende im Plus. Der heimische Aktienmarkt schloss zum Auftakt des zweiten Halbjahrs auf rotem Terrain. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt konnte dagegen seine Anfangsverluste wettmachen und schloss leicht in der Gewinnzone. Die Börsen in Asien bewegten sich am Freitag auf rotem Terrain, die Börse in Hongkong blieb feiertagsbedingt geschlossen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen