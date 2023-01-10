Maxwell Health Associates and nVoq Partner to Optimize Home Health and Hospice Documentation

SHOREVIEW, Minn., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxwell Healthcare Associates (MHA), the industry's leading post-acute consulting firm, is now a value-added reseller (VAR) of nVoq's cloud-based speech recognition platform. The addition of nVoq to MHA's post-acute provider toolkit will enable agencies to navigate the demand more effectively for high-quality visit documentation amid wide-spread staffing shortages.

"The nVoq platform is a game-changer for post-acute agencies," said Jennifer Maxwell, CEO of MHA. "Our consultants want to provide better tools and technologies to clinicians so they can document in real-time, not at night or over their weekend. We can't wait to put nVoq into the hands of more clinicians."

nVoq provides a HIPAA compliant, cloud-based speech recognition platform that supports a wide variety of healthcare delivery scenarios including post-acute care with an emphasis on home healthcare and hospice. Its speech recognition solutions convert speech to text in seconds and are highly accurate for most medical specialties. nVoq's solutions work seamlessly with most EHRs, CRMs, or business applications without the need for integration. It enables clinicians to capture in-depth patient narratives more quickly, and in doing so, drive quality, compliance, and revenue integrity.

MHA's reach and influence within the post-acute space is expansive, and its unique ability to connect industry partners with strategic solutions as a value-added reseller for nVoq's speech recognition platform is advantageous to the industry. MHA and nVoq will provide value to the industry as they empower clinicians with a secure and efficient way to document.

"The MHA organization is renowned for having expert insights relative to the challenges facing post-acute care providers. We are thrilled they have identified nVoq as a solution that will help their home health and hospice clients best optimize their agencies and, in turn, take care delivery to the next level," said Debbi Gillotti, Chief Operating Officer at nVoq.

In the first weeks of 2023, MHA and nVoq are scheduled to conduct a lunch and learn webinar detailing nVoq's intelligent text-to-speech solutions for post-acute. Join us on January 18th to learn more about this software while examining real life applications of nVoq's solutions.

About nVoq

nVoq Incorporated, headquartered in Boulder, CO, provides HIPAA-compliant, SaaS-based speech recognition to the healthcare industry, with a strategic emphasis on the post-acute care segment. nVoq's platform supports both mobile and office-based clinicians in capturing patient narratives at the point of care to expedite high-quality documentation, simplify coding, and streamline reimbursement. For more information, go to nVoq.com or call Kristen Ayers, Director of Marketing at 303-304-7021.

About Maxwell Healthcare Associates

Maxwell Healthcare Associates boasts an average of 20 years of experience in the post-acute space and has a pulse on what's relevant now in the industry. MHA can work with home health and hospice agencies to strategize, optimize, and transform agencies across the nation. For more information, visit www.maxwellhca.com or contact sales@maxwellhca.com.

