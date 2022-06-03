May 2022 figures at Eurex

Total traded derivatives contracts at Eurex grew by 14 percent in May, from 137.4 million to 156.5 million compared to the same month last year. Interest rate derivatives showed the strongest year-on-year growth, up 21 percent from 49.5 million traded contracts to 60.1 million, while equity index derivatives grew by 18 percent, from 60.5 million traded contracts to 71.7 million. Total contracts traded in equity derivatives fell by 9 percent to 24.6 million.Outstanding notional volumes in OTC clearing continued to grow strongly in May, rising overall by 25 percent year-on-year despite two successful compression runs this year. Overall outstanding volume stood at EUR 26,890 billion at the end of May compared to EUR 21,440 billion the year before – with interest rate swaps and overnight index swaps posting growth of 25 percent and 120 percent respectively. Average daily cleared volumes increased by 59 percent overall, with strong growth in interest rate swaps (up 35 percent).At Eurex Repo, average daily term-adjusted volume grew by 68 percent compared to May last year – up from EUR 115.8 billion to EUR 194.9 billion. The GC Pooling Market more than doubled (+105 percent), while the Repo Market grew by 50 percent.Business overview – May 2022 May 2022 May 2021 Change Financial derivatives: traded contracts Eurex Exchange Equity index derivatives (million) 71.7 60.5 +18% Interest rate derivatives (million) 60.1 49.5 +21% Equity derivatives (million) 24.6 27.2 -9% Total (million)1 156.5 137.4 +14% OTC Clearing2 Notional outstanding volumes (billion EUR) 26,890 21,440 +25% of which interest rate swaps (billion EUR) 12,081 9,687 +25% of which overnight index swaps (billion EUR) 1,890 860 +120% Average daily cleared volumes (billion EUR) 151 95 +59% of which interest rate swaps (billion EUR) 29 21 +35% of which overnight index swaps (billion EUR) 6 6 -2% Compression volumes (billion EUR) 119 41 +191% Repo: average daily term-adjusted volume on Eurex Repo GC Pooling3 (billion EUR) 77.6 37.8 105% Repo Market (billion EUR) 117.3 78.0 50% Total (billion EUR) 194.9 115.8 +68%1 The total number of contracts traded includes other asset classes such as commodities.2 Notional cleared volumes including post trading events such as compression.3 Includes all currencies.Media contact:Irmgard ThiessenPhone: +49-69-211-15911irmgard.thiessen@deutsche-boerse.com