|
05.06.2024 10:45:00
May 2024 figures at Eurex
Eurex, Europe’s leading derivatives exchange, reports a 13 percent increase in traded contracts for May compared to the previous year, up from 142.5 million to 161.3 million contracts. Interest rate derivatives went up by 41 percent to 78.3 million contracts. Equity derivatives grew by 15 percent compared to May 2023, while index derivatives decreased 12 percent to 54.5 million traded contracts.In OTC Clearing the notional outstanding volumes experienced a 6 percent growth in May, reaching EUR 36,134 billion compared to EUR 34,051 billion in the same month in the previous year. The notional outstanding volumes in interest rate swaps rose by 7 percent, reaching EUR 15,028 billion, while the notional outstanding in overnight index swaps increased by 25 percent to EUR 3,679 billion.Eurex Repo, Eurex’s leading electronic market for secured funding and financing, experienced a 25 percent decline in its average daily term-adjusted repo volumes in May compared to May 2023, amounting to EUR 301.9 billion. Daily GC Pooling volumes decreased with 13 percent to EUR 164.1 billion while the Repo Market saw a decline of 35 percent to EUR 137.8 billion. For 2024 year-to-date (January to May), the overall repo volume increased by 12 percent compared to same period in 2023, with GC Pooling growing by 24 percent for this period. Business overview – May 2024 May2024 May2023 Change Financial derivatives: traded contracts Eurex Exchange Index derivatives (million) 54.5 62.2 -12% Interest rate derivatives (million) 78.3 55.5 +41% Equity derivatives (million) 28.3 24.6 +15% Total (million)1 161.3 142.5 +13% OTC Clearing2 Notional outstanding volumes (billion EUR) 36,134 34,051 +6% of which interest rate swaps (billion EUR) 15,028 14,061 +7% of which overnight index swaps (billion EUR) 3,679 2,933 +25% Average daily cleared volumes (billion EUR) 212 151 +40% of which interest rate swaps (billion EUR) 26 18 +46% of which overnight index swaps (billion EUR) 17 13 +29% Compression volumes (billion EUR) 0 0 N/A Repo: Average daily term-adjusted volume on Eurex Repo GC Pooling3 (billion EUR) 164.1 187.8 -13% Repo Market (billion EUR) 137.8 213.0 -35% Total (billion EUR) 301.9 400.8 -25%1 The total number of contracts traded includes other asset classes such as commodities.2 Notional cleared volumes including post trading events such as compression.3 Includes all currencies.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Deutsche Börse AG
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Deutsche Börse AGmehr Nachrichten
|
04.06.24
|Börse Europa in Rot: Euro STOXX 50 beendet den Handel mit Verlusten (finanzen.at)
|
04.06.24
|Dienstagshandel in Frankfurt: LUS-DAX schlussendlich mit Abgaben (finanzen.at)
|
04.06.24
|EQS-DD: Deutsche Börse AG: Dr. Thomas Book, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
04.06.24
|EQS-DD: Deutsche Börse AG: Dr. Thomas Book, buy (EQS Group)
|
04.06.24
|EQS-DD: Deutsche Börse AG: Dr. Christoph Böhm, buy (EQS Group)
|
04.06.24
|EQS-DD: Deutsche Börse AG: Dr. Christoph Böhm, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
04.06.24
|EQS-DD: Deutsche Börse AG: Heike Eckert, buy (EQS Group)
|
04.06.24
|EQS-DD: Deutsche Börse AG: Heike Eckert, Kauf (EQS Group)