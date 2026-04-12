Here Aktie
WKN DE: HERE22 / ISIN: NET000HERE22
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12.04.2026 04:05:00
May 7 Could Change Everything for NuScale Power. Here Are 2 Reasons to Buy Now.
NuScale Power (NYSE: SMR) just revealed that its next quarterly earnings announcement will be held on May 7, 2026. This could be the biggest earnings announcement in years for the up-and-coming nuclear stock. But there's a catch. There are two things investors need to know. NuScale Power specializes in a type of nuclear energy that involves small modular reactors (SMRs). According to the International Atomic Energy Agency, SMRs "are advanced nuclear reactors that have a power capacity of up to 300 MW(e) per unit, which is about one-third of the generating capacity of traditional nuclear power reactors." In short, they are smaller versions of more conventional nuclear plants that are -- at least on paper -- faster and cheaper to construct. The idea of SMRs has been around for decades. "[W]hat are called SMRs cannot easily be distinguished from nuclear power plants that were built in the 1940s to 1960s, long before the SMR notion was invented," observes one industry analyst. But the concept is gaining new traction due to rising energy demand from AI data centers.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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