ACP a Aktie
WKN DE: A427ZD / ISIN: KYG0113G1010
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16.09.2026 15:29:02
May Mobility Inks Merger Deal With ACP Holdings To Go Public
(RTTNews) - May Mobility, Inc., an autonomous vehicle technology company, and ACP Holdings Acquisition Corporation (ACGC) have announced on Wednesday that they have inked a merger deal.
The transaction values the combined company at a pro forma enterprise value of around $1.4 billion. The new company is expected to receive up to $337 million in gross proceeds, comprising up to $217 million from ACP Holdings' trust account and a fully committed private investment in public equity of $120 million with institutional and strategic investors.
Post transaction, the combined company is expected to operate as May Mobility, Inc. and list on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol, MAY.
For fiscal 2025, May Mobility had generated revenue of around $10 million with a 27% gross margin.
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