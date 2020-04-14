Maya Rockeymoore Cummings Hosts Discussion On How To Help Small Businesses Impacted By COVID-19 Find Economic Relief

BALTIMORE, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, Democratic candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives representing Maryland's 7th Congressional District, will host a webinar with information about financial relief for small businesses that struggled to find resources under the CARES Act. This free webinar is open to the public and will allow local business owners to gain valuable information and ask questions of the panel.

"Small businesses employ nearly half of the private sector workforce in America and they are struggling. The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) includes funding to help keep these essential businesses afloat during such a difficult time, but it has not yet reached enough of the people it was intended to support. I want to make sure people in the 7th District have the information they need to access financial assistance.

The relief package provides a total of $367 billion for payroll protection in the form of forgivable loans through the Small Business Administration. Sadly, many neighborhood businesses say it is difficult to access this funding. I pulled together a panel of experts who understand small business and our community. They are here to help neighborhood businesses learn more about the application process for financial assistance under the CARES Act, as well as other sources of support."

What: "Helping Small Businesses Get Economic Relief"-- a free webinar hosted by Dr. Maya Rockeymoore Cummings with experts in small business



When: Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at 7:00 p.m.



Who: Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, candidate for U.S. Congress

Jared Hecht, co-founder and CEO, Fundera

Amy Elias, founder and CEO, PROFILES

Angie Duncanson, Senior Business Counselor, Maryland Women's Business Center



Where: Register: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_AkMv4pSHRnymx47g__kN3g

Watch: https://www.facebook.com/MayaForCongress/

Dr. Cummings is an entrepreneur who founded a small company and if elected to Congress, she will fight for working families and small businesses.

Maya Rockeymoore Cummings is a candidate for U.S. Congress. Her vision of HOPE for Baltimore City, Howard County, and Baltimore County includes: Healthy and safe communities, Opportunities for youth, Prosperous families, and Equitable development. She will stand up to Donald Trump and anyone else who stands in the way of her fight to secure a fair and inclusive future for all people. Maryland's Democratic primary will take place on June 2, 2020.

