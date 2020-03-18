Maya Rockeymoore Cummings to Host a Community Webinar on COVID-19

BALTIMORE, March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, Democratic candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives representing Maryland's 7th Congressional District, will host "Let's Talk: A Community Conversation About COVID-19" on Wednesday, March 18 at 7:00 p.m. via livestream at https://www.facebook.com/MayaForCongress/. During this webinar the candidate will convene a panel of experts to share important information with Baltimore residents. The panel will also be taking live questions from participants.

"In these uncertain times, our community is looking for answers," said Cummings. "We are in the midst of a global pandemic that is beginning to affect the Baltimore region. As our first cases are showing up, people want to know what to do, what to expect and who to trust. I've convened this panel to give the people in my community, especially those who have been traditionally underserved, an opportunity to bring their concerns directly to experts who can give them the information they need."

Life has changed for residents of the 7th District, and Cummings wants to be sure her community has everything it needs to stay safe and healthy. People still want to engage as a community, even though it must be done while using social distancing as a preventative measure.

What: Webinar -- "Let's Talk: A Community Conversation About COVID-19;" Updates and practical information for Baltimore residents from a public health expert and other community leaders



When: Wednesday, March 18 at 7:00 p.m.



Who: Dr. Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, candidate for U.S. Congress

Dr. Joshua Sharfstein, Vice Dean for Public Health Practice and Community Engagement, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health

Bishop Walter Scott Thomas, Pastor and Life Coach, New Psalmist Baptist Church

Dave Troy, CEO, 410 Labs and Curator, TEDxMidAtlantic



Where: Via livestream at https://www.facebook.com/MayaForCongress/. Participants may also register at: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_vlWMkaPHRYmDfF2bsSRDrg

Maya Rockeymoore Cummings is a candidate for U.S. Congress. Her vision of HOPE for Baltimore City, Howard County, and Baltimore County includes: Healthy and safe communities, Opportunities for youth, Prosperous families, and Equitable development. She will stand up to Donald Trump and anyone else who stands in the way of her fight to secure a fair and inclusive future for all people. Maryland's Democratic primary will take place on June 2, 2020.

