Maybe This Should Be the Next Defense Company to IPO

Sierra Nevada Corporation (SNC) is one of America's lesser-known privately owned makers of military hardware -- even though it makes everything from ground vehicles to airplanes to spacecraft. It's not a large company. According to our good friends at S&P Global Market Intelligence, SNC has only about 5,000 employees, only a few more than work for drone-maker Kratos Defense & Security, and just a tiny fraction of the workers at aerospace giant Boeing (NYSE: BA).And yet last month SNC beat out Boeing to win a contract to build the "Doomsday" airplanes that protect U.S. presidents and defense secretaries in time of war.Image source: Getty Images.