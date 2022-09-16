Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
Mayer Brown named "Law Firm of the Year" by StructuredRetailProducts

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mayer Brown has been named "Law Firm of the Year" at StructuredRetailProducts' (SRP) Americas Awards. StructuredRetailProducts, which is part of Euromoney, is a news source focused on derivatives and structured products covering Europe, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The awards honor companies that excel in the structured products industry with SRP highlighting Mayer Brown's exceptional work across North America and innovative approaches to complex products.

Ed Parker, global head of the firm's derivatives and structured products practice said, "It's an honor to be selected by SRP as its law firm of the year. We value the work we do on behalf of clients in this growing and vital industry."

Earlier this month, Mayer Brown was named "US Law Firm of the Year" and "Americas Law Firm of the Year – Overall" at GlobalCapital's 2022 Global Derivatives Awards

Mayer Brown is one of the only firms with a leading derivatives and structured products practice in the United States, Europe and Hong Kong. The firm is ranked by Chambers Global for Capital Markets: Structured Finance, Securitisation & Derivatives (Global-wide); Chambers UK for Capital Markets: Derivatives (London); Chambers USA for Capital Markets: Derivatives (Nationwide) and Capital Markets: Structured Products (Nationwide); IFLR1000 for Capital Markets: Derivatives (US); and The Legal 500 US for Structured Finance: Derivatives & Structured Products, as well as Tax: Financial Products.

 

