Mayo Clinic Laboratories and Helix collaborate to provide comprehensive suite of laboratory services to biopharma customers

ROCHESTER, Minn. and SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mayo Clinic Laboratories, a leading reference laboratory, and Helix, the nation's leading population genomics and viral surveillance company, today announced a new strategic collaboration that will provide biopharma customers access to a comprehensive joint laboratory offering for research and development initiatives across the drug development lifecycle.

The offering will include a full spectrum of testing capabilities that leverages both Helix's suite of next generation sequencing capabilities and Mayo Clinic Laboratories' portfolio of more than 3,800 tests and pathology services. Together, Mayo Clinic Laboratories and Helix also will provide biopharma customers with full end-to-end laboratory testing support.

"By pairing Helix's innovative Exome+Ⓡ assay with Mayo's world-class clinical and diagnostic testing knowledge, this collaboration will allow biopharma companies to access molecular and nonmolecular testing services needed across the drug development process," says William Morice II, M.D., Ph.D., president and CEO of Mayo Clinic Laboratories. "In addition to the testing knowledge, our Mayo Clinic physicians and scientists are available for consultation during this process to provide their expertise and guidance."

This new collaboration builds upon an existing relationship between the two organizations. Helix currently collaborates with the Mayo Clinic Center for Individualized Medicine Tapestry program, which is a 100,000 participant population genomics program. All participants in this program are sequenced using Helix's Exome+Ⓡ assay at Helix's clinical laboratory in San Diego.

"We look forward to expanding our collaboration with Mayo Clinic Laboratories to enable a more comprehensive suite of services for the biopharma industry," says James Lu, M.D., Ph.D., CEO of Helix. "The Mayo Clinic Laboratories and Helix collaboration enables biopharma industry support throughout all phases of the development process — with a particular focus on early-stage clinical assets in hematology, cardiology and oncology."

Both organizations will be taking business development meetings at the JPMorgan Health Care Conference in San Francisco this month.

About Mayo Clinic Laboratories

Mayo Clinic Laboratories, the global leader in turning test results into clinical answers, provides advanced testing and pathology services for 4,000 health care organizations in partnership with Mayo Clinic's Department of Laboratory Medicine and Pathology. Mayo Clinic Laboratories offers more than 3,800 tests and pathology services and performs more than 27 million tests annually. Revenue is used to support medical education and research at Mayo Clinic.

About Mayo Clinic

Mayo Clinic is a nonprofit organization committed to innovation in clinical practice, education and research, and providing compassion, expertise and answers to everyone who needs healing. Visit the Mayo Clinic News Network for additional Mayo Clinic news.

About Helix

Helix is the leading population genomics and viral surveillance company operating at the intersection of clinical care, research and data analytics. Helix enables health systems, life sciences companies, payers and government partners to accelerate the integration of genomic data into patient care and public health decision-making. Through its human and viral genomic programs, Helix supports the therapeutic development lifecycle by accelerating clinical trials and by providing real world data and real-world evidence services that generate high value insights related to hereditary and infectious disease therapies. Learn more at www.helix.com .

