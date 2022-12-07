Mayor Bowser and Events DC to Mark the End of an Era for Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium

(WASHINGTON, DC) – On Thursday, December 8 at 12:00 p.m., Mayor Muriel Bowser will be joined by former Lt. Governor Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, Events DC, the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development, and special guests to mark the ceremonial removal of the last orange wooden seats of RFK Stadium's lower bowl. In November, Events DC kicked off the Farewell RFK Stadium project to celebrate and honor the legacy of DC's most iconic sports and concert venue.

RFK Stadium opened in 1961 as DC Stadium and was renamed in honor of Senator Robert F. Kennedy in 1969. After serving as a sports and concert venue until 2019, the stadium has since been closed to the public and is now undergoing selective demolition. Over the past several years, Mayor Bowser and Events DC have joined efforts to put parts of the campus back to productive use for the community, including opening Fields at RFK in 2019. In her FY23 budget, the Mayor also included funding to build a new indoor sports complex at RFK Campus.

Events DC has made an initial selection of orange wooden and plastic seating from RFK Stadium's lower bowl available for public purchase. A portion of the proceeds from the sale of stadium seats and memorabilia will benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Washington and St. Coletta of Greater Washington. Those interested in purchasing a seat can learn more HERE. RFK Stadium is currently undergoing demolition and closed to the public, with major structural components scheduled to be demolished by the end of 2023.

WHEN:

Thursday, December 8 at 12:00 p.m.

WHO:

Mayor Muriel Bowser

Former Lt. Gov. Kathleen Kennedy Townsend

Councilmember Kenyan McDuffie, Ward 5

Max Brown, Board Chairman, Events DC

Angie M. Gates, President and CEO, Events DC

Doug Williams, Senior Advisor to the Team President, and former Washington Commanders Quarterback

WHERE:

RFK Stadium, Lot 5

2400 East Capitol Street SE

*Closest Metro Station: Stadium-Armory Station*

*Closest Bikeshare Station: 19th & East Capitol St SE*

The event will occur on an active construction site, any press interested in attending the event must RSVP to press@dc.gov.

This event is rain or shine. For your safety, please wear boots or hard-soled shoes. There is no access to electricity and limited restroom options.

The DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment will provide a live feed of this event. To view the event, visit mayor.dc.gov/live, tune in on Channel 16 (DCN), or watch on Mayor Bowser's Facebook or Twitter.

CONTACT:

Tomás Talamante (EOM) – (202) 603-9937; tomas.talamante@dc.gov

Natalia Vanegas (DMPED) – (202) 769-7751; natalia.vanegas@dc.gov

Christy Goodman (Events DC) - (202) 809-2005; cgoodman@eventsdc.com

