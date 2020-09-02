Mayor Bowser Announces Upcoming Equitable Development Opportunities East of the River

WASHINGTON, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) announced two forthcoming Requests for Proposals (RFPs) that will transform formerly vacant lots into affordable rental and homeownership opportunities as well as prioritize equity inclusion in the selection of development teams. Mayor Bowser and DHCD also announced two renovated homes in historic Anacostia will be for sale as affordable homeownership opportunities for qualified families.

"We know that each new project here in the District brings the potential for new opportunity and housing, and we're not letting any land go to waste," said Mayor Bowser. "We look forward to working with our community partners on putting these lots into the best use and helping families move into beautiful, affordable homes in historic Anacostia."

DHCD will release out two RFPs; one is for an approximately 32,000 square foot, vacant lot at the corner of 58th Street, NE, and Dix Street, NE, in the Northeast Boundary neighborhood of Ward 7. The property is zoned MU-4 which permits moderate density mixed-use development. The site is well situated near a number of public amenities include Marvin Gaye Park, the Watts Branch Trail, HD Woodson High School, and the upcoming Strand Theater redevelopment that will feature more than 78,000 square feet of retail, community space, and mixed income residences.

The second RFP is for a 15,000 square foot lot on V and W Streets, SE in Ward 8 that is zoned R-3. This site is being made available by DHCD as a design-build opportunity to complete three single-family semi-detached homes with private driveways. The site is in the heart of Historic Anacostia a short walk from Frederick Douglas National Historic Site, Busboys & Poets, Anacostia Arts Center, and a commercial corridor with more exciting developments delivering every day.

In addition to the RFPs, DHCD will sell the two completely rehabilitated homes that are on the V and W Street site in Ward 8. The Historic Anacostia Homes were relocated and rehabilitated on this lot from the Maple View Flats & Big K development on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, SE.

"These two sites will contribute handsomely to our 36,000 goal for new housing equitably distributed across the city," said DHCD Director Polly Donaldson. "The addition of equity inclusion prioritization means not only will the units be distributed equitably but now also the opportunity associated with bringing those units to fruition will further equity as well, a win-win."

These opportunities are made possible through DHCD's Property Acquisition and Disposition Division (PADD), which stabilizes neighborhoods by decreasing the number of vacant and abandoned residential properties in the District, and transforming vacant and/or abandoned residential properties into homeownership opportunities for District residents at all income levels.

For more information regarding the above RFPs and information on how to express your interest in the home sales, visit DHCD's website.

