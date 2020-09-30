Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Appoints New Atlanta Housing Commissioners

ATLANTA, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Christopher Edwards, chairman of the Atlanta Housing Board of Commissioners, announced today the appointment of two new board members. Yunice Emir, a communications professional with Coca-Cola North America, and attorney Pat D. Dixon, Jr. were appointed by Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and confirmed by the Atlanta City Council.

"We're honored and very fortunate to have Ms. Emir and Mr. Dixon serve on the Board of Commissioners," said Dr. Edwards. "We are planning a retreat to fully immerse them in the world of affordable housing, and we look forward to their contributions to preserving and expanding affordable housing for Atlantans.

"I would also like to thank Petrina Howard and Rob Rumley for their service," Dr. Edwards said of the commissioners whose terms expired. "They were both engaged and hard-working commissioners who helped propel the authority forward."

Yunice Emir, a current resident of Peoplestown, is Senior Manager of Community and Stakeholder Relations for Coca-Cola North America, where she manages the company's disaster relief, board placement and youth empowerment giving strategies.

Ms. Emir received her Bachelor of Arts Degree in Fashion Marketing from American InterContinental University and Master of Business Administration in Marketing and Hospitality Management from DeVry University. She is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority and Ebenezer Baptist Church.

"I am humbled by the Mayor's appointment to the Atlanta Housing Board and I truly believe that service is the rent we pay for our room on Earth. Atlanta didn't birth me, but it raised me and serving on this board is another opportunity for me to give back to the city that has given me so much. I look forward to contributing to the work that opens doors to quality living and fulfills the promise of One Atlanta."

Attorney Pat Dixon, Jr. is a partner in Dixon & Dixon, a full-service law firm providing litigation, regulatory and business solutions to individuals and private corporations. Dixon brings a wealth of management, transactional, and litigation experience to the firm. He serves as a member of the Procurement Appeals Hearing Officers Board for the City of Atlanta as well as a Special Master in the Superior Court of Fulton County. He also served in the Revenue Enhancement Group of the Fulton County Attorney's Office for 10 years.

"This is one of the great honors of my life to serve the goals and mission of Atlanta Housing," said Mr. Dixon. "It's a human right to have an affordable place to live, and I'm honored to do my part to make the dream of a decent and affordable home a reality."

