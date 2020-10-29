Mayor Walsh Announces Partnership with Boston-based SimpliSafe to Donate 250 Security Systems to Small Neighborhood Businesses

BOSTON, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mayor Martin J. Walsh today announced SimpliSafe® , maker of award-winning home security systems, in collaboration with the Mayor's Office of Economic Development , is donating 250 security systems and 12 months of free professional monitoring to Boston's small business community in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The donation, which includes hardware curated for business owners' unique needs -- such as the SimpliCam HD security camera, entry sensors, and other popular components -- as well as one year of the company's most robust monitoring plan, is valued at more than $800 per business.

"Boston's small businesses are the lifeblood of our neighborhoods, and have faced incredible challenges as they serve their communities during this time," said Mayor Walsh. "The City of Boston is thrilled to partner with SimpliSafe to bring security systems to businesses who need assistance, and I thank them for their leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic, and ongoing support for Boston's small businesses."

Small businesses across sectors are grappling with the challenges COVID-19 has presented, and those owned by women and people of color are experiencing a heightened number of challenges. The partnership with the City of Boston will ensure that protection gets into the hands of businesses in need throughout the city, with a specific focus on neighborhoods that have been disproportionately affected by the Coronavirus pandemic and resulting economic challenges.

"We know that small businesses are struggling to keep their doors open and stay afloat during this time, and that is especially true of businesses in Boston," said Christian Cerda, Chief Executive Officer at SimpliSafe. "With our headquarters in Downtown Crossing, we feel compelled to help fellow Boston-based businesses in our neighborhood and beyond. While we can't alleviate all of the difficulties they're facing, we can ensure that one of their most basic needs are met -- their security. We are here to help, and the partnership with the City of Boston has helped put that into action."

The City of Boston Office of Economic Development's Small Business Unit is assisting in distributing the SimpliSafe Boston Small Business Package directly to businesses who have expressed a need. To facilitate the donation, the Office of Economic Development has been equipped with 250 redemption codes that recipients can use to claim these systems online at simplisafe.com/boston-smallbiz .

Any business owners interested in obtaining one of these systems must email smallbiz@boston.gov and must include business owner name, business address and contact information. Only businesses with commercial space will qualify for this offer. Packages will be distributed evenly across Boston's Main Streets and commercial districts, with consideration for businesses deeply impacted by COVID-19. Businesses must express interest in this offer before December 31, 2020 to qualify. Distribution decisions are at the sole discretion of the Small Business Unit.

To learn more about the initiative, please visit simplisafe.com/boston-smallbiz .

Today's announcement builds on the work the Walsh Administration has undertaken to support small businesses during the City's COVID-19 response and through the reopening of our economy. In total, the City of Boston has dedicated over $12.6 million in City, federal and private funding to support small businesses impacted by COVID-19.

Through the Small Business Relief Fund , Mayor Walsh has announced that nearly $6.7 million in debt-free grants have been distributed to over 1,850 small businesses in every neighborhood across the City of Boston. The City of Boston has also created a number of useful guides and resources for small businesses impacted by COVID-19. The Reopen Boston Fund has issued more than $2.65M in grants to 1,471 businesses and is still accepting applications at boston.gov/reopen-fund . The Open Businesses in Boston and Support Boston Restaurants platforms have helped businesses to publicly share that they are open and direct residents to supporting local establishments. The above resources and more industry-specific guidance are accessible on boston.gov/covid19-businesses . For all coronavirus updates from the City of Boston, please visit boston.gov/coronavirus .

About SimpliSafe

SimpliSafe fundamentally changed the alarm industry, pioneering a new way to make home the safest place on earth for everyone. Founded in 2006, SimpliSafe now protects millions of people and is committed to its founding goal: to make every home secure. SimpliSafe has been coined the number one home security pick by several highly-esteemed publications and was recently named " Best Home Security System of 2020 " by U.S. News & World Report.

SimpliCam, SimpliSafe, and the SimpliSafe logo are the registered trademarks of SimpliSafe, Inc. in the US and other countries.

About the Office of Economic Development

The Mayor's Office of Economic Development aims to promote a healthy environment for businesses of all types and sizes in the City of Boston. The Office of Small Business Development is Boston's front door for small businesses, providing navigation help for permitting and licensing, technical assistance and certification for local, women, minority and veteran owned businesses. For additional information, visit boston.gov .

