Mayweather Thinks The Problem Child Will 'Get Demolished' By World Class Boxer Canaleo, Jake Paul Slaps Back

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Benzinga"

Jake Paul ‘The Problem Child’ is preparing to box Anderson ‘The Spider’ Silva on October 29, at the Gila River Arena in Phoenix.What Happened: Paul has resurfaced in a Betr Twitter post where he said, “"I guarantee you that if Canelo and I fight one day - if he's dumb enough to get in the ring with me - I will beat his f***ing ass."Floyd Mayweather was on the ‘TMZ Sports’ show to analyze Paul's effect on the sport of boxing as well as his abilities.During the interview, Mayweather mentioned that what Paul is doing for the sport is ...Full story available on Benzinga.com