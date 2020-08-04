Mazda Canada reports sales for July 2020

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Aug. 4, 2020 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported July sales of 7,044 vehicles, representing an increase of 6.2 percent versus July 2019. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 29,625, which is a decrease of 24.4 percent compared to the same period in 2019.

As the economy begins the long road to recovery across the country, Mazda sales have seen a positive shift as consumers return to dealers after months of staying at home. With strong support from Mazda Canada dealers and employees across the country, July marked the second consecutive month of year-over-year sales increases for Mazda vehicles, and the best July sales month since 2010.

"We have poured all of our support behind our dealer partners and employees to keep them safe and keep them working as much as possible throughout the past few months as Canada endured through the pandemic," said David Klan, President & CEO, Mazda Canada. "Our entire MCI and dealer network have responded in kind and deserve great recognition for their efforts to get us back on track and ready to serve our customers at every turn."

KEY JULY SALES NOTES:

Mazda's best-selling model, the CX-5, enjoyed a 5.4 percent increase year-over-year and the best July sales on record.

CX-30 had its first 1,000+ sales month and contributed to Mazda's CX-line of crossovers being up 21.5 percent versus July 2019 .

. Mazda6 sales jumped 57.9 percent compared to the same month last year.



July July YOY YTD YTD YOY

2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change Mazda3 1,556 2,048 -24.0% 6,843 13,594 -49.7% Mazda6 180 114 57.9% 684 883 -22.5% MX-5 68 155 -56.1% 426 587 -27.4% Passenger Car 1,804 2,317 -22.1% 7,953 15,064 -47.2% CX-3 834 1,088 -23.3% 3,378 5,940 -43.1% CX-30 1,055 - - 4,336 - - CX-5 2,901 2,752 5.4% 12,109 15,660 -22.7% CX-9 450 474 -5.1% 1,849 2,502 -26.1% Light Truck 5,240 4,314 21.5% 21,672 24,102 -10.1% MAZDA TOTAL 7,044 6,631 6.2% 29,625 39,166 -24.4%

Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

