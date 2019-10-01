|
01.10.2019 23:15:00
Mazda Canada reports sales for September 2019
RICHMOND HILL, ON, Oct. 1, 2019 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported September sales of 5,843 vehicles, representing a decrease of 4.2 percent versus September 2018. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 51,417, which is a decrease of 12.5 percent compared to the same period in 2018.
KEY SEPTEMBER SALES NOTES:
- CX-5 enjoyed a record September sales month, with an increase of 15.1 percent compared to September 2018.
- CX-3 also had a sales increase of 12.9 percent versus the same month last year.
- MX-5 sales held on to a last glimmer of summer, with sales up by 52.9 percent versus September 2018.
- Strong demand for the available i-ACTIV All-Wheel Drive option on the all-new Mazda3 continues to grow through the last summer month, with 39.4 percent of new owners choosing this option.
- Among CX-line buyers, Mazda's i-ACTIV AWD continues to be in high demand, with 86.7 percent of customers choosing the AWD option in September.
September
September
YOY
YTD
YTD
YOY
2019
2018
Change
2019
2018
Change
Mazda3
1,669
2,267
-26.4%
17,195
21,164
-18.8%
Mazda5
0
0
0.0%
0
630
-100.0%
Mazda6
113
155
-27.1%
1,130
1,974
-42.8%
MX-5
52
34
52.9%
724
771
-6.1%
Passenger Car
1,834
2,456
-25.3%
19,049
24,539
-22.4%
CX-3
1,084
960
12.9%
8,357
10,207
-18.1%
CX-5
2,620
2,277
15.1%
20,845
20,696
0.7%
CX-9
305
408
-25.2%
3,166
3,344
-5.3%
Light Truck
4,009
3,645
10.0%
32,368
34,247
-5.5%
MAZDA TOTAL
5,843
6,101
-4.2%
51,417
58,786
-12.5%
About Mazda Canada Inc.
Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 164 dealerships. For additional information visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.
