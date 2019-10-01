01.10.2019 23:15:00

Mazda Canada reports sales for September 2019

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Oct. 1, 2019 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported September sales of 5,843 vehicles, representing a decrease of 4.2 percent versus September 2018. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 51,417, which is a decrease of 12.5 percent compared to the same period in 2018.

KEY SEPTEMBER SALES NOTES:

  • CX-5 enjoyed a record September sales month, with an increase of 15.1 percent compared to September 2018.
  • CX-3 also had a sales increase of 12.9 percent versus the same month last year.
  • MX-5 sales held on to a last glimmer of summer, with sales up by 52.9 percent versus September 2018.
  • Strong demand for the available i-ACTIV All-Wheel Drive option on the all-new Mazda3 continues to grow through the last summer month, with 39.4 percent of new owners choosing this option. 
  • Among CX-line buyers, Mazda's i-ACTIV AWD continues to be in high demand, with 86.7 percent of customers choosing the AWD option in September.


September

September

YOY

YTD

YTD

YOY


2019

2018

Change

2019

2018

Change

Mazda3

1,669

2,267

-26.4%

17,195

21,164

-18.8%

Mazda5

0

0

0.0%

0

630

-100.0%

Mazda6

113

155

-27.1%

1,130

1,974

-42.8%

MX-5

52

34

52.9%

724

771

-6.1%

Passenger Car

1,834

2,456

-25.3%

19,049

24,539

-22.4%

CX-3

1,084

960

12.9%

8,357

10,207

-18.1%

CX-5

2,620

2,277

15.1%

20,845

20,696

0.7%

CX-9

305

408

-25.2%

3,166

3,344

-5.3%

Light Truck

4,009

3,645

10.0%

32,368

34,247

-5.5%

MAZDA TOTAL

5,843

6,101

-4.2%

51,417

58,786

-12.5%

 

About Mazda Canada Inc.
Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 164 dealerships. For additional information visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.  

SOURCE Mazda Canada Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Anleger am heimischen Markt ließen am Dienstag Vorsicht walten. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt fiel im späten Handel deutlich zurück. Die Wall Street verbuchte nach schwachen US-Daten herbe Verluste. Japans Börse zeigte sich am Dienstag freundlich, während an den Börsen in Hongkong und China feiertagsbedingt kein Handel stattfand.

